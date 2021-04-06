Imaginations run wild in St. Helena's "Barrels of Fun" Easter egg hunt

Barrels of Fun outside the St. Helena Police Department.
The barrel outside the firefighter housing on Tainter Street pays tribute to St. Helena Fire Department's Station 17.
The Easter Bunny takes flight in an aviation-themed entry in Barrels of Fun.
Silverado Orchards decorated an eye-catching barrel, with a cameo appearance by the Easter Bunny.
A wine barrel decorated as part of Barrels of Fun.
STAR STAFF
Another holiday, another plethora of colorful, imaginatively decorated wine barrels.
A community event dreamed up last year by the St. Helena Odd Fellows Lodge #167 continued with Barrels of Fun, featuring 198 registered barrels around St. Helena and the surrounding areas.
The latest wine barrel Easter egg hunt was organized by the Odd Fellows, the City of St. Helena, Menegon Catering/Steves Hardware, and Craig and Kathryn Hall of Hall Wines, who offered to donate up to 200 barrels.
Some decorators went well beyond painting, incorporating stuffed Easter bunnies, plastic Easter eggs filled with candy, and characters like Mr. Potato Head, R2-D2, and a Minion.
“The creativity this year was unbelievable,” said Stephanie Iacobacci of St. Helena Parks and Rec.
For a map showing the location of each barrel, go to
