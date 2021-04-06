Imaginations run wild in St. Helena's "Barrels of Fun" Easter egg hunt

Another holiday, another plethora of colorful, imaginatively decorated wine barrels.

A community event dreamed up last year by the St. Helena Odd Fellows Lodge #167 continued with Barrels of Fun, featuring 198 registered barrels around St. Helena and the surrounding areas.

The latest wine barrel Easter egg hunt was organized by the Odd Fellows, the City of St. Helena, Menegon Catering/Steves Hardware, and Craig and Kathryn Hall of Hall Wines, who offered to donate up to 200 barrels.

Some decorators went well beyond painting, incorporating stuffed Easter bunnies, plastic Easter eggs filled with candy, and characters like Mr. Potato Head, R2-D2, and a Minion.

“The creativity this year was unbelievable,” said Stephanie Iacobacci of St. Helena Parks and Rec.

For a map showing the location of each barrel, go to barrelsoffunsthelena.org. Vote for your favorite barrel by Sunday, April 11. The winning Barrel of the Year will be announced Monday.

BARRELS OF FUN ST. HELENA, 2021