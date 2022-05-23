In memory of Elsie the Library Cat

After making the library her home for 10 years, Elsie the Library Cat has passed away at the age of 18. Elsie’s library adventure began in 2012. Brought to the library to become a library cat and assist with a then rodent problem, Elsie quickly became the star of the city.

From the towering DVD stacks to the bottom drawers, there was no place Elsie didn’t love to explore. At the front circulation desk Elsie could be found greeting patrons, giving book recommendations (anything with birds or squirrels!) and enjoying her beauty sleep. She loved attending staff meetings where she could sit front and center and loudly voice her opinion. “Helping” to unpack boxes was a favorite pastime of hers. Elsie kept staff on their toes with her favorite game of hiding before closing time and jumping out like a rocket at the sound of the treat bag.

Daily escapades included taking morning and evening rides on a book cart (she knew how to make an entrance!), sitting on important paperwork, and monitoring the book stacks. While not a lap cat Elsie was very affectionate with her trusted people and could even be found sharing a seat with a staff member on a cold day. Dogs never scared Elsie; in fact, she was quick to assert herself as master of the library.

People traveled from all across the country to meet our famous Library Cat. Her likeness has decorated cups, bags, clothing, notepads, pens, and most recently chocolate and ornaments. She has starred in videos and been featured in numerous magazines. For a cat with over 17,000 Facebook followers, Elsie managed to keep her diva side in check when there was serious work to do. She dutifully posed for pictures, tried on costumes and made appearances at events.

Beloved by all, it's Elsie’s faithful caretakers, the librarians, who will miss her the most. She was a co-worker you could always rely on, ready to cheer you up, and make you feel welcome. Her absence is deeply felt, yet Elsie will remain the heart of the library.

Thank you to all who loved Elsie, who visited her, followed her page, and supported her. The library would like to thank Friends & Foundation for their financial support and Dr. Gold and his team for their excellent care of Elsie over the years.

A celebration of her life will take place at the library in July, date to be announced.