Proceeds from the 43rd annual Soroptimist Crab Feed, a two-night, sold-out event, grossed an estimated $130,000, not including nearly $10,000 raised for the Cameo Cinema Foundation. It was sponsored by Soroptimist International of St. Helena.
The event was held Friday, Jan. 31, and Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Native Sons Hall. On Saturday, Cathy Buck, Cameo owner and founder of the Cameo Cinema Foundation, was named Soroptimist International’s 2020 Woman of Distinction.
On Saturday, the live lot preview table “We Love the Cameo” raised close to $10,000 and the “Exceptional Women in Wine” lot, which included 21 bottles, inspired a bidding war.
On Friday night, members of St. Helena High School’s Future Farmers of America chapter, under the director of Sarah Herdell, served up salad, pasta with pesto and the main course: 1,600 pounds of cooked and cracked crab. On Saturday, parent volunteers from the St. Helena Preschool for All were on hand to serve guests. For the past few years, Soroptimist International of St. Helena has awarded grant funding to the nonprofit to help offset tuition costs for needy families.
On both nights, a half-a-dozen employees from Hall Wines helped with beverage service, set-up and breakdown.
Some 160 people attended the Friday night event and 300 attended on Saturday. On Friday, cook Angela Franceschi said they cooked up 50 pounds of noodles with pesto and created their homemade crab sauce, both under the direction of Anna Beard.