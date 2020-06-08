In times of pandemic, St. Helena's Rianda House turns to a virtual car show

Cars & stories

Peter Working, who has gathered the cars for the show for the past two or three years, said, “Rianda House, like every organization and perhaps even more for the nonprofits, is struggling with how we are still going to maintain touch with the community. The very best and most visible way in the spring is to have a car show in the park, or in the earlier years at Tre Posti.” But, a car show wasn’t possible this year – so the virtual car show was launched.

“This offers the advantage of being able to host more people,” on the Rianda House's website, Working said. Maybe, people have lovely cars that aren’t ready to show, but are still loved. Both Working and Julie Spencer, Rianda House’s executive director, said both the cars and the stories behind them are important.

St. Helenan Tom Belt, for example, has entered two cars, a 1934 Ford 3-window coupe that he bought for $350 in 1972. It was only the body and he spent the next 45 years restoring it. It has the original 1934 Ford V-8 engine.