The inaugural Firkin Fest, sponsored by Nile Zacherle, co-founder of Mad Fritz Brewing Company, will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Bale Grist Mill Historic State Park.
More than 15 small craft production, family-owned breweries will attend and offer a variety of styles of ales and lagers from bottles, kegs and Firkins, which are 5- to 10-gallon casks featuring naturally carbonated and hand tapped beers. The event takes place in conjunction with Mad Fritz’s five-year anniversary of producing uniquely sourced craft ales and lagers.
The Firkin Fest allows consumers to experience artisan brewing “under one roof” or in this case on the historic property of the Bale Grist Mill State Park.
The mill, which will be in production during the Firkin Fest, is operated by the Napa Open Space District with support from Napa Valley State Parks Association. Proceeds from the event will go to the Napa Valley State Parks Association.
The event will feature live music by Poor Man’s Whiskey, known for high-energy shows and an incomparable fusion of bluegrass/old time, southern rock, and old school jams. Guests will also experience culinary treats by chef Josh Mitchell of Heritage Catering.
General admission tickets for the event are on sale at madfirkinfest.com/reserve for $95, which includes a shuttle service to the property.