International journey was a test of faith for St. Helena couple

As co-pastors at Encounter Church, Sean and Jannine Williams work with families striving to hang together even when times get tough.

They know first-hand how hard that can be. Just reaching St. Helena from their native South Africa was an arduous test of their faith, their cohesion as a family, and their sanity.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Pastor Rich Stein invited them to move from South Africa to St. Helena so Sean could serve as worship pastor at Encounter. The visa process was looking to be a breeze. The last thing they needed to do was get their passports stamped at the U.S. embassy.

Then the COVID-19 pandemic began, international travel shut down, the visa process ground to a halt, and the Williams family — Sean, Jannine and their three sons — entered a state of limbo.

“We’d resigned from our jobs and packed up our house thinking it was going to be smooth sailing,” Williams recalled. “This brief sabbatical became nine months.”

Embassy officials were dealing with a sudden backlog of visa applications. They kept telling the Williams family to wait for two weeks. Two weeks later, they’d be told to come back in another two weeks. And so on for nine months.

Looking back, Williams believes the ordeal was God’s way of preparing them for the big move. They had many chances to back out and stay in South Africa, but they were determined to come to St. Helena.

“We had to go through fire,” he said. “When we got here in October 2021 we set our bags down and just went” — he paused and sighed — “it finally happened.”

The position of worship pastor is an increasingly important job at churches like Encounter, where songs of praise can extend for more than an hour before the sermon starts.

“Worship puts people in a space where the Holy Spirit can move and touch people’s hearts,” said Sean Williams, who along with Jannine was appointed co-pastor in November. “We don’t see it as just singing songs as a pleasantry before we get into the real message.”

Aside from the worship music he records with Jannine, Sean releases ambient and orchestral music that’s licensed around the world. He wants to establish a recording studio at Encounter Church where people inside and outside the church can learn how to record, mix and master all forms of audio.

The Williams family is also involved in Tuesday night youth events featuring table tennis, foosball, soccer and food.

“It’s all about creating family,” Sean Williams said.

Photos: St. Helena's Encounter Church holds first service Pastor Rich Stein of Encounter Church Greeting friends Encounter Church Encounter Church Encounter Church Encounter Church Encounter Church