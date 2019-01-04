Napa Valley State Parks Association will host an intimate candlelight dinner in the Bale Mill granary at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9.
Come enjoy an intimate dinner featuring farm-to-table organic dishes, using only the best of ingredients grown or produced in the Napa Valley. Chef Bernardo Ayala of Napa Valley Bistro will prepare the meal. The evening includes cocktails, passed appetizers, private mill tours, live music and Napa Valley’s fine wines. Seating is limited to 48 people at $200 each and only a few seats are left.
For tickets visit Brown Paper Tickets or mail a check to Napa Valley State Parks Association, 3801 St. Helena Highway N, Calistoga, CA 94515.
All proceeds help maintain the mill buildings and support our programs: tours for school children, milling demonstrations, Old Mill Days and Pioneer Christmas.
For more information, send an email to kathleen.carrick@live.com or call 963-2823.