‘Iron-Jawed Angels’ to be shown Sunday in Napa

The League of Women Voters of Napa County and the Napa County Library will host a free showing of the film “Iron-Jawed Angels,” the story of the American women’s suffragist movement, at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 15 at the Napa County Library, 580 Combs St. in Napa.

The film is being shown to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the League of Women Voters and the passage of the 19th Amendment, which gave women throughout the United States the right to vote. This free film showing will be followed by a brief discussion of the film and a presentation on current efforts to pass the Equal Rights Amendment. Light refreshments will be served.