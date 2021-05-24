It’s Cherry/Berry season at the St. Helena Farmers’ Market

Thirty-five years ago when I moved to California, my East Coast friends and family predicted that I would miss the change of seasons. Little did they know that I was trading four calendar-based seasons for a myriad of smaller “seasons” based on Mother Nature’s splendor. We never imagined the glorious vibrant yellow of mustard season or the distinctive pungent aromas of harvest season. One of my favorite mini-seasons is “Cherry/Berry season,” and it’s happening right now.

Cherry/Berry season is that small window when cherries, blueberries and strawberries are all at their peak. While strawberries, like the beauties from V&M Farms, enjoy a long season, cherries and blueberries are not so fortunate. This week may be the last week for the spectacular blueberries from Thor Farms. The Spring High varietal is one of my favorites. Gotelli Farms is featuring delicate Sweet Brooks cherries and their more robust Specialty variety. Neufeld Farms and several other vendors also have cherries and berries right now.