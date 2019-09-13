The Sons & Daughters of Italy in America are celebrating the Italian Heritage Month in October in St. Helena with several events.
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, an Italian Flag Raising with the Italian National Anthem sung by Katie Hopgood-Sculatti will be part of Festa Italiana, held at St. Helena’s Lyman Park. Wines from local Italian-owned wineries and Italian and other food will be available. The event is sponsored by the St. Helena Lodge No. 2077, Sons & Daughters of Italy in America.
At 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, a spaghetti and meatball dinner will be served at the Native Sons Hall for 200 people. For information and tickets, call Anthony Micheli, 707-486-3832.
On Saturday, Oct. 19, there will be an Italian History exhibit as part of the St. Helena Harvest Festival, held between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., on Oak Avenue between Adams and Spring streets.
On Monday, Oct. 28, the film "It Started in Naples" starring Clark Gable and Sophia Loren will be shown at the Cameo Cinema. Enjoy the movie, pizza and wine for $5. Tickets are limited. Call 963-9779 or go to cameocinema.com.