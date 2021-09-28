It's autumn — pumpkins galore at the St. Helena Farmers' Market

If you have read my last couple of articles you might suspect I love the fall. But nothing, absolutely nothing, is more iconic or symbolic of my favorite season than … the pumpkin! So I am always excited to see what pumpkin-esque things I can find at the St. Helena Farmers’ Market as October begins.
First and foremost, when I think of pumpkins I think of pie. So I can’t wait until Long Meadow Ranch and Triple T Ranch bring in their harvest. This month, Long Meadow Ranch will have its pumpkin pie variety the pie-pita pumpkin and Triple T will have its Winter Luxury and Long Island Cheese varieties (yes goofy name, awesome squash). Not keen on making your own pies? Well, anything you would do with a squash you can do with a pumpkin. Roast it, smash it, make a soup or a cheesecake, it’s all good — a pumpkin is a winter squash after all, like butternut, delicata, honeynut and kabocha, all making their debut.
But what else can be made from pumpkin? Lisa from Triple T Ranch tells me about her pumpkin (or butternut squash) soufflé. She also suggests pumpkin pasta sauce — a little spicy, but delicious.
The good news is if you don’t feel like making something yourself, the Market is a great place to buy many pumpkin creations. Do not miss the pumpkin butter from The Wild Pear Co. (no dairy, “butter” is a loose term) which is delicious on scones or layered on a cheesecake. Madeleine’s Macarons is introducing its pumpkin spice flavor as part of its fall selection and the pumpkin spice cookies from West Won Bakery are quite simply perfect. And don’t forget to mask appropriately for the season by selecting one of Bottega Boop’s whimsical pumpkin and Halloween-themed face masks for adults and children.
So whether it’s savory, sweet or decorative, pumpkins are here again to welcome in the season. Enjoy a great winter squash selection for our remaining five markets and especially don’t miss our annual pancake breakfast fundraiser for the Market on Oct. 1 from 9 until 10:30. See you there!
Special notice: Jameson Humane will be at the Market this Friday with so many kittens that need forever homes (due to a surge in kitten births during the pandemic). Come and see them and maybe take one home!
We hope to see you every Friday through Oct. 29 from 7:30 until noon in beautiful Crane Park. Stay in-the-know by checking our website, Instagram, Facebook or Nextdoor St. Helena. With new guidelines starting June 15, masks are no longer required. However, we recommend unvaccinated patrons wear a mask. And please, only clearly identified service dogs.
Ann Costelloe is a member of the St. Helena Farmers’ Market Board of Directors.