It's autumn — pumpkins galore at the St. Helena Farmers' Market

If you have read my last couple of articles you might suspect I love the fall. But nothing, absolutely nothing, is more iconic or symbolic of my favorite season than … the pumpkin! So I am always excited to see what pumpkin-esque things I can find at the St. Helena Farmers’ Market as October begins.

First and foremost, when I think of pumpkins I think of pie. So I can’t wait until Long Meadow Ranch and Triple T Ranch bring in their harvest. This month, Long Meadow Ranch will have its pumpkin pie variety the pie-pita pumpkin and Triple T will have its Winter Luxury and Long Island Cheese varieties (yes goofy name, awesome squash). Not keen on making your own pies? Well, anything you would do with a squash you can do with a pumpkin. Roast it, smash it, make a soup or a cheesecake, it’s all good — a pumpkin is a winter squash after all, like butternut, delicata, honeynut and kabocha, all making their debut.

But what else can be made from pumpkin? Lisa from Triple T Ranch tells me about her pumpkin (or butternut squash) soufflé. She also suggests pumpkin pasta sauce — a little spicy, but delicious.