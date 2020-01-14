Soroptimist International of St. Helena Sunrise will host its annual Meet Your Neighbor Bingo Night on Friday, Jan. 24, at the Native Sons Hall on Spring Street.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and the games begin at 7 p.m. Cost is $25 for nine games.
Plan to get there early and have dinner at the Native Sons Hall. The club will serve homemade chili — both meat and vegetarian versions -- and cornbread, plus hot dogs, snacks, wine and beer. All are available for an extra fee.
You have free articles remaining.
The proceeds from this event go to Rianda House Senior Activity Center. According to Julie Spencer, Rianda House executive director, “This is the fourth year that Soroptimist Sunrise has hosted this annual event. We are extremely grateful to our Soroptimist friends whose huge efforts make this an entertaining and winning night for all. The proceeds help support Rianda House’s 27 weekly programs that we provide at no cost to participants. Last year we had a great turnout — people of all ages look forward to this annual event. It’s so much fun.”
Tickets are available at the door.
Mark your calendar: For those who really can’t get enough bingo —Soroptimist Sunrise will be doing another bingo night to benefit the UpValley Family Centers on Friday, Feb. 28.