Calistoga vocalist Elaine Jennings, accompanied by Wayne de la Cruz on piano, will perform an evening of love songs written by great American composers from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, at The Saint, 1351 Main St.

Jennings has transformed her singing style from belting show tunes to crafting intimate jazz stylings with the local trio, The Tritones. She recently debuted her solo act, accompanied by pianists David Austin and Wayne de la Cruz.

Jennings' musical taste has evolved over time, from the early influences of Broadway musicals and Judy Garland to the understated, great women of jazz including Julie London, Sarah Vaughn, Jo Stafford and, of course, Ella Fitzgerald. Her current repertoire draws primarily from the Great American Songbook, plus a few contemporary surprises.

