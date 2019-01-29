Try 1 month for 99¢
The Federated Women of Upper Napa Valley will hold their monthly meeting at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, at the social hall of the First Presbyterian Church, 1428 Spring St., near Oak Avenue.

President Annette Smith will welcome Jenny Ocon, executive director of the UpValley Family Centers, as the speaker. The UpValley Family Centers brings together a wide selection of services and activities that educate, develop skills and promote moving in healthy directions for families. Ocon will give an overview of the services they provide, ways we can get involved, and answer any questions.

The FWUNV welcomes anyone interested in learning more about the programs of the UpValley Family Centers or FWUNV to attend the meeting.

