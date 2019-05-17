Round Pond Estate has appointed John Donegon Wilson as winemaker, according to owners Miles and Ryan MacDonnell.
Wilson will be responsible for the oversight of all aspects of wine making for Round Pond’s portfolio of wines.
“I am honored to join this prestigious farm-to-table inspired estate," Wilson said. "This is a tremendous opportunity to be part of a talented team and continue to focus and build upon on the outstanding quality of Round Pond wines.”
Wilson brings a wealth of experience through various winemaking positions in Napa and Sonoma counties. A graduate of the University of Colorado, Boulder, he has most recently been the winemaker at Vine Cliff Winery. He has worked with Thomas Rivers Brown and held winemaking roles at Thomas George Estates, Littorai Wines in Sonoma and Rivers-Marie and Outpost Wines in Napa. His experience extends from the vineyard, including biodynamic practices, to meeting with customers on the road and at the winery.