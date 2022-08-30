Join Rotary Club in supporting St. Helena Preschool for All

Nineteen local businesses, Rotarians and citizens have donated $19,500 with a challenge to the rest of our community to match their donations.

The goal is to provide scholarships for 3- and 4-year-old children to attend a preschool in Angwin, Calistoga or St. Helena, supporting the nonprofit St. Helena Preschool for All.

Sponsors believe that every child needs a preschool education. It is expensive and out of reach for some families, and that is where the community can help “take care of our own.”

One sponsor said, “We are firm believers in giving kids a head start.” Another said, “We need to make sure that some children are not disadvantaged upon entering kindergarten, making them feel not as good as those who have had two years of preschool.”

Sponsors include Sunshine Foods, Central Valley, Gale Greisen, Paul Dohring, Margo Kennedy, Kathleen Patterson, Jennifer Lamb, Honig Winery, Anne Cottrell and Doug Cutting, Mike and Ann Thomas, Malloy Imrie & Vasconi Insurance, Inger and Wendell Laidley, Bill and Kathi Polachek, John Sales, Farella Braun + Martel, Jeff and Cindy Warren, Evan and Lauren Galbraith, David and Leslie Moreland, and Joel Toller.

Make a difference in a child’s life and join this generous group. Please mail your tax-deductible donation to St. Helena Rotary Foundation, P.O. Box 211, St. Helena, CA 94574, or go to gorotary.net and make a donation online. The fundraising campaign will take place during the month of September and conclude with a community celebration at St. Helena's Crane Park with Preschool for All families, Rotarians, community sponsors and donors.