Join Rotary Club in supporting St. Helena Preschool for All

FOR THE STAR
Nineteen local businesses, Rotarians and citizens have donated $19,500 with a challenge to the rest of our community to match their donations.
The goal is to provide scholarships for 3- and 4-year-old children to attend a preschool in Angwin, Calistoga or St. Helena, supporting the nonprofit St. Helena Preschool for All.
Sponsors believe that every child needs a preschool education. It is expensive and out of reach for some families, and that is where the community can help “take care of our own.”
One sponsor said, “We are firm believers in giving kids a head start.” Another said, “We need to make sure that some children are not disadvantaged upon entering kindergarten, making them feel not as good as those who have had two years of preschool.”
Sponsors include Sunshine Foods, Central Valley, Gale Greisen, Paul Dohring, Margo Kennedy, Kathleen Patterson, Jennifer Lamb, Honig Winery, Anne Cottrell and Doug Cutting, Mike and Ann Thomas, Malloy Imrie & Vasconi Insurance, Inger and Wendell Laidley, Bill and Kathi Polachek, John Sales, Farella Braun + Martel, Jeff and Cindy Warren, Evan and Lauren Galbraith, David and Leslie Moreland, and Joel Toller.
Make a difference in a child’s life and join this generous group. Please mail your tax-deductible donation to St. Helena Rotary Foundation, P.O. Box 211, St. Helena, CA 94574, or go to
gorotary.net and make a donation online. The fundraising campaign will take place during the month of September and conclude with a community celebration at St. Helena's Crane Park with Preschool for All families, Rotarians, community sponsors and donors.
10 plant-based, kid-friendly snacks for back-to-school season
10 plant-based, kid-friendly snacks for back-to-school season
You may have set a goal this school year to provide your kids with healthier snacks in their lunchboxes, or already stocked up for your children's after-school snacks at home. While this goal is honorable and wise, being a parent typically means being pressed for time, and finding quick and healthy snacks can be a challenge. An easy solution is batch prepping tasty plant-based snacks with minimal ingredients that can last the entire week ahead.
Thistle selected 10 vegan, nut-free, and kid-friendly snacks that are easy to pack as a new academic year is starting. Some don't even require you to cook.
Providing your child with plant-based options can help improve health. According to
one study on children's eating habits, plant-based diets showed a reduced risk of obesity and cardiovascular disease, though children who are fully on vegan diets require well-planned meals so they are not deficient in vitamin B12 and iron, among other nutrients.
Here are 10 plant-based snacks to whip up for your kids right at home.
Thistle
Easy chia pudding
Instead of fruit-flavored yogurt loaded with added sugars, these
easy chia puddings can be made in all kinds of flavors such as chocolate, vanilla, berry, and peanut butter. Chia seed puddings work with any plant-based milk and can be made sweet with natural sugars like maple syrup, honey, coconut sugar, and agave nectar.
Chia seeds are a powerful source of
omega-3 fatty acids, which is important for brain development and function, immunity, heart health, and weight management.
Canva
All-fruit bars
If you prefer to skip the packaged fruit bars full of added sugars and preservatives, you can easily make a batch with this
homemade fruit bars recipe. These bars can be made in three variations—cranberry walnut, tropical with dried pineapple and mango, or chocolate mocha.
Each of these bars is naturally sweetened using dates, which have
brain-boosting properties thanks to the various antioxidants in the fruit that reduce inflammation.
Natallia Harahliad // Shutterstock
Thumbprint cookies
These
soft thumbprint cookies are so tasty, that you won't believe they're also gluten-free, refined sugar-free, vegan, and oil-free.
This recipe calls for aquafaba, the liquid typically drained from a can of chickpeas or a bowl of soaked chickpeas. Whip the aquafaba like a meringue, and fold it into the base cookie mixture, which includes oats for fiber and almond flour for vitamin E. When the cookies are finished, fill them with the flavor your children enjoy best—strawberry, hazelnut chocolate, or salted caramel.
Canva
Berry pop tart
Your child's go-to after-school toaster pastry just got much healthier thanks to this
Vegan Berry Pop Tart recipe. The recipe calls for seven ingredients and makes up to six tarts, making it an easy snack to batch prep for the busy week ahead.
While a typical Pop Tart contains around 15 grams of sugar—30 grams per serving, which is two pastries per package—each homemade tart only has 3.5 grams of sugar, naturally sweetened with frozen berries and a touch of raw sugar. The pastries are topped with a vanilla glaze, but you could skip it and just do an egg wash on top of each pastry with a light sugar dusting. Or leave it as is.
Sokor Space // Shutterstock
Crispy treats
These
Vegan Rice Krispie Treats are a plant-based twist on a classic favorite. This recipe simply swaps out butter and marshmallows for plant-based versions, with a touch of vanilla extract for flavor, giving it that extra something special.
Keep in mind that Rice Krispies are not vegan, so to truly make this a vegan dish, the recipe recommends using a vegan version of the cereal.
Canva
Nut-free, no-bake energy balls
These
nut-free, no-bake energy balls are perfect for busy parents. They require no actual cooking and call for minimal ingredients, yet make a large enough batch to last the rest of the week. These energy balls are made with oats and flax meal, giving this snack a fiber boost which helps maintain a healthy gut microbiome.
Most children are not allowed to bring nut-based products to school, so these balls are bound together with sunflower butter, which is a great source of iron, vitamin E, magnesium, phosphorus, zinc, and folate.
Canva
Crispy roasted chickpeas
These
crispy roasted chickpeas are the perfect crunchy, salty snack to replace potato chips, which don't provide any nutritional benefit. Chickpeas are a great source of protein, providing over 5 grams of satiating protein and almost 9 grams of fiber with a quarter cup. Roast these chickpeas with any flavor of your choice.
Canva
Vegan protein mango bread
This
vegan protein mango bread sneaks in an extra boost of protein thanks to the vegan vanilla protein powder in the recipe. Children need a sufficient amount of protein in their diet to help build and repair various parts of the body from muscles to nails.
This bread only calls for five ingredients and is bursting with flavor thanks to the mango puree. It works well as a school snack, but can also serve as an easy breakfast in the morning before running off to school.
Amallia Eka // Shutterstock
Sweet and spicy tortilla chips
If your kids really have a hankering for some chips, then these
sweet and spicy tortilla chips should do the trick—plus, they pair well with vegetables and fruits. These chips have a sprinkling of brown sugar, but also call for a touch of cayenne for something spicy. If your child doesn't like spicy food, you can always reduce or cut out this ingredient.
These chips goes well with fruit salsa or even smashed avocado, which provides
monounsaturated fats that benefit your child's growth and development, while decreasing the risk of heart disease.
This story originally appeared on Thistle and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.
Canva
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!