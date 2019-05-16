A series of events have been announced for June in the Napa Valley, celebrating LGBTQ pride and benefiting local nonprofit LGBTQ Connection.
The festivities begin Saturday, June 1, with the "Rock Around the Clock," featuring DJ Rotten Robbie, a sock-hop themed youth pride dance for ages 13-20, from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Napa Library.
Tuesday, June 4's celebration is a free Pride breakfast and potluck for LGBT seniors from 10 a.m. to noon at Queen of the Valley Community Outreach in Napa.
On Wednesday, June 5, Kellie Fuller and the Mike Greensill Trio perform “The Look of Love” at Blue Note Napa, featuring all the classic (and sometimes campy) pop hits of the ’60s. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 7.
Thursday, June 6 brings the annual "Pride Kickoff at The Q Restaurant" from 5 to 9 p.m.
The weekend of June 8-9 features the return of "Drag Queens Of The Valley" at the JaM Cellars Ballroom at the Napa Valley Opera House. The "Drag Queens Of The Valley Benefit Show & Pride Dance" is Saturday, June 8. Doors open at 7 p.m., the show at 8 p.m., and dancing will follow.
On Sunday, June 9, "Drag Queens Of The Valley -- Drag Brunch Pajama Party!" starts at noon, with doors opening at 11 a.m.
On Friday, June 14, LGBTQ Connection's youth leadership team hosts "Drop the Mic," an open mic event for ages 13-20 at their Napa LGBTQ center. That same evening, Ca’Momi Osteria Live! presents “Dance for Pride - Featuring DJ Rotten Robbie”, a 21-plus Pride dance party from 10 p.m. to closing.
On Thursday, June 20, Tannery Bend Beerworks hosts "Cheers, Beers & Queers" featuring the brewery’s top craft beers all day and then “Queer & Questioning Trivia” night from 6 to 9 p.m.
Saturday, June 22, features "Calistoga's a Drag!" show and dance for youth ages 13-20 at the Calistoga Community Center -- a first for the Upvalley community.
The 2019's Pride month celebrations conclude on Saturday, June 29, at Kennedy Park in Napa, with an all-ages, family-friendly "Napa Pride Community Cookout" from noon to 3 p.m. Main dishes (including meat and vegetarian options) will be provided by LGBTQ Connection, so pack a side dish or dessert to share, a frisbee or a ukulele, and join in the fun.
For more information about LGBTQ Pride 2019 events in Napa Valley, please visit NapaSonomaPride.org.