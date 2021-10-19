‘Jurassic Bark’ triumphs as Pet Parade kicks off St. Helena Harvest Festival

The costumed dogs, their colorfully dressed owners, the daylong celebration of community — for a single day, it was as if the pandemic never happened.

St. Helena’s first Hometown Harvest Festival since 2019 took place Saturday along Oak Avenue, starting at 9:30 a.m. when families clamored for a front-row view of the one-of-a-kind Pet Parade.

Best in Show went to the dinosaur-themed Jurassic Bark. The other winners were:

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

• Most Creative: How to Train Your Dragon

• Best Performance: Sumo

• Judges’ Choice: Hot Diggity Dog

• Best Pet Costume: Yogi Bear

Once the Pet Parade ended, business picked up for arts and crafts vendors on Oak Avenue like Grace Weo, who sells leather crafts such as purses.

Weo does all of her business at events, so the pandemic was a very difficult time.

“I didn’t make any money last year,” she said.

Sherri Gallagher was more fortunate, have resumed her jewelry sales at a Napa market just four months into the pandemic.