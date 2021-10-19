‘Jurassic Bark’ triumphs as Pet Parade kicks off St. Helena Harvest Festival

The costumed dogs, their colorfully dressed owners, the daylong celebration of community — for a single day, it was as if the pandemic never happened.
St. Helena’s first Hometown Harvest Festival since 2019 took place Saturday along Oak Avenue, starting at 9:30 a.m. when families clamored for a front-row view of the one-of-a-kind Pet Parade.
Best in Show went to the dinosaur-themed Jurassic Bark. The other winners were:
• Most Creative: How to Train Your Dragon
• Best Performance: Sumo
• Judges’ Choice: Hot Diggity Dog
• Best Pet Costume: Yogi Bear
Once the Pet Parade ended, business picked up for arts and crafts vendors on Oak Avenue like Grace Weo, who sells leather crafts such as purses.
Weo does all of her business at events, so the pandemic was a very difficult time.
“I didn’t make any money last year,” she said.
Sherri Gallagher was more fortunate, have resumed her jewelry sales at a Napa market just four months into the pandemic.
“It feels wonderful today,” she said. “It feels like the world is coming back.”
Laurie Dahl echoed that sentiment, saying she appreciates “getting some normalcy back.”
She was selling handmade fair trade goods from around the world: art made from upcycled oil drums in Haiti, copper and metal work from India, and baskets from Ghana, South Africa, and Guatemala.
A few feet away, St. Helena firefighters were offering shirts and helmets while Finance Director April Mitts and Planning Director Maya DeRosa promoted water conservation in light of St. Helena’s Phase II water emergency.
Meanwhile, the staff of the Blue Zones Project – Upper Napa Valley was explaining its mission to promote health and longevity.
“Our goal is to make sure that the healthy choice is the easy choice for everyone,” said Fabio Augusto Maia.
