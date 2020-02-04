Blue Note Napa presents a special evening of love and laughter just in time for Valentine’s Day at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 12.
Kellie Fuller teams up with the Mike Greensill Trio for “The Look of Love,” an evening of memorable songs from the 1960s made famous by artists such as Dionne Warwick, Brasil 66, The Beatles, Barbra Streisand, Dusty Springfield and more.
Bay Area comic Johnny Steele will open the show with his fast and funny comedy that will provide the laughs before the love songs.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and dinner, wine, beer and cocktails are available throughout the evening.
Blue Note Napa is located at 1030 Main St. on the first floor of the Napa Valley Opera House in downtown Napa, offering an intimate 150-seat jazz club and restaurant. Blue Note Napa offers a full menu with wine country comfort, market-driven cuisine as well as an elegant wine and cocktail list. Tickets range from $15-$25 and reservations can be made at www.bluenotenapa.com. Due to the intimate size of the club, advance reservations are strongly recommended for this special evening.
Fuller is one of those rare vocalists whose range covers beloved songs and hidden gems spanning the early 1900s to the 1980s. Breaking through barriers, Fuller delivers surprises as she brings jazz, blues, R&B and The Great American Songbook to the stage with a blend of humor, intimacy and energy.
Well known in his role as musical director to acclaimed vocalist Wesla Whitfield with whom he has recorded 20 albums, Greensill has played for many venues and shows including Sedge Thomson’s weekly Public Radio West Coast Live, San Francisco’s The Rrazz Room and Society Café’ and New York’s Carnegie Hall and The Metropolitan Room.
Steele began performing comedy in 1984 after quitting graduate school in a move his parents named: Operation $40K Down The Drain. But Steele quickly got the hang of the craft and was soon performing at the nation’s top clubs. He is currently performing comedy as well as working on a number of web, radio, and TV projects, one of which is bound to take off due to, if nothing else, pure dumb luck.
For more information and tickets, visit bluenotenapa.com or kelliefuller.com.