Blue Note Napa presents a special comedy and musical evening featuring Kellie Fuller and the Mike Greensill Trio to benefit the American Brain Foundation supporting research on Lewy Body Dementia at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23.
Fuller and the Mike Greensill Trio team up for “The Look of Love,” an evening of memorable songs from the 1960s made famous by artists such as Dionne Warwick, Brasil 66, The Beatles, Barbra Streisand, Dusty Springfield and more -- all with their own style and flair.
Bay Area comic Johnny Steele will open the show, which is part of a series of events supported by Robin Williams’ wife, Susan Schneider Williams. Williams was diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia after his death in 2014.
This special Blue Note evening of music and comedy is part of a series of Bay Area benefit events supporting the American Brain Foundation during the month of October.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and dinner, wine, beer and cocktails are available throughout the evening.
Tickets range from $25 to $35 and reservations can be made at bluenotenapa.com. Due to the intimate size of the club, advance reservations are strongly recommended.
Blue Note Napa is located at 1030 Main St. on the first floor of the Napa Valley Opera House in downtown Napa.