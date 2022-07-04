Kids attend Nature Camp at Bothe-Napa Valley State Park

The 22nd annual Nature Camp took place June 20-23 at Bothe-Napa Valley State Park north of St. Helena, led by Carolyn Sanders and her team. The Bothe Teen Camp started June 23 with a camp-out ending June 24. Activities included a
solar oven, tie-dye, arts and crafts, hiking, campfire songs and games, and exploring nature.
From Our Readers: Napa Valley Bragging Rights
Paul Steinauer fished the American River with Kiene's Fly Shop and landed this beautiful shad.
Mark Gholson of Napa caught this 20-pound catfish while fishing with Captain Steve Fishing Charters at Clear Lake.
The first outing for the Salty Lady Fishing Club was a successful day, with limits of king salmon for the anglers and crew.
American Canyon's Lucas Bennett had a big day on the Salty Lady with grandfather Sal Ramos as he landed the biggest fish of the day, a 15-pound king salmon.
Brandon Hardwick landed this nice Lake Berryessa largemouth fishing with Zoe and Brian Long.
Zoe Long, a St. Helena High graduate. recently landed a nice, white crappie while shore fishing at Lake Berryessa.
St. Helena's Eric Titus snagged a 45-pound tuna while fishing on board The Pacific Queen during a recent trip to San Diego.
Former St. Helena High baseball head coach Darrell Quirici and sons Jeff, Alex and Greg drifted the upper Sacramento River for rainbow trout and Jeff landed this 3-pound beauty.
Tom Schrette of Napa caught this beautiful brook trout in the Lake Tahoe area in the 2021 trout opener.
Sue Anderson of Duckhorn Winery limited on stripers on April 13.
Kenny Taylor with a nice 5-pound Sacramento River striper.
Napa's Matt Estes went to Oregon for a bachelor party in mid-March and the group fished with Andrew Serda of Serdafied Guide Service on the Umpqua River, where Estes caught and released this native steelhead.
Lisa Kubon holds up king salmon she caught at Lake Berryessa with guide Brandon Abernathy of Rod Down Guide Service. Those who are going are advised to get there early. The launch wait at Markley Cove has been as long as two hours due to only one ramp being open.
Oliver Graziani caught this 5½-pound rainbow trout while fishing Collins Lake with his family, including great uncle Ray Graziani of Napa and mother Liz Graziani, a teacher in Calistoga.
Napa’s Niles Fennikoh, fishing in the annual “Al’s Ark Fishing Tournament” in the Napa Marsh, used a splittail to land this beautiful 20-pound striper.
Jenna Bauer, president of the St. Helena High School fishing club, landed this nice largemouth bass in a local farm pond.
Napa's Kelly Sprott poses with his limit of pheasants after hunting Hastings Island with his friend, Greg Hanson, and his black lab, Annie.
St. Helena's Pat Fetzer, right, had a bucket list trip with some high school friends to Patagonia. Contrary to popular belief, it's not just an overstuffed jacket. Here is one of the many rainbows he caught while fly fishing on the Collon Cura River.
Spring wild turkey season is March 26 through May 1. Hunters are allowed one bearded tom a day with a limit of three for the the entire season. The turkeys have made their presence known in St, Helena and seem to be out and about all over the valley. Thanks to the reader who sent in the photo of this flock of turkeys hanging around in the Congress Valley Road area in Napa.
Jesse Gambina of St. Helena recently fished the Napa River sloughs with Billy Wilcoxson and landed this 17-pound striped bass using a live split tail.
BRAGGING RIGHTS: Napa’s Cheryl Schuh holds up a 29-inch, 8-pound striped bass that she said put up a good fight before being promptly released back into the Napa River slough on Sept. 26.
BRAGGING RIGHTS: Napa’s Nancy Richardson displays the 19-inch, 3.07-pound grayling that was her second catch of the day, July 14, on the Maraine River in Bristol Bay at Katmai National Park in Alaska.
BRAGGING RIGHTS: Napa's Conor McKeown, left, and dad Ed McKeown fished at Clear Lake with guide Bob Myskey on Aug. 3 and caught more than 45 bass, including Conor's 4.5-pounder.
BRAGGING RIGHTS: Napa’s Brandon Kim holds up the 30-pound King salmon he caught trolling anchovies in front of the channel buoys outside the Golden Gate on Aug. 20.
Showing off the Clear Lake largemouth bass they caught last week are, from left, Alex Ryan, Matt Novak and Bill Ryan.
Scott Snowden caught this handsome 19-inch wild cut bow trout on Idaho's Henry's Lake.
Thumbs up for Anders Hemmerlin, left, and his cousin, Zachery, as they check out Anders’ Bullard’s Bar bass.
St. Helena angler Brent Randol brought 40 pounds of fresh halibut from Humboldt Bay.
Grant Ingalls caught this big Green River brown trout on a hopper dropper.
Kate Spadarotto went wet for this dandy Madison River rainbow in the wade-only Channels section.
Steve Spadarotto looks on as his guide shows us a big Madison River brown trout.
Scott Muelrath, right, put a fly hook into this 75-pound Belize tarpon.
Master chef Anne Vercelli holds up her limit of Lake Sonoma bass on Monday.
Napa angler Ed Lieberman shows a couple of his 2021 king salmon.
Woody Davis holds up his 30-pound Spud Point Chinook salmon while Matt Hardin, left, and Captain David Harbets look on.
Queen Joann Snowden used an original fly, a Snodun created by her royal husband in 1990, to fool this year’s 16-inch rainbow trout during their 36th wedding anniversary trip back to Hot Creek Ranch.
Napa's Lynn Splendid Light holds up the 107-pound bluefin tuna she caught June 20 in deep water off Mexico during a 2½-day Father's Day fishing excursion with husband Clayton Light and daughter Gianna Light. It took 50 minutes to reel in the fish.
Brent Randol, one of St. Helena’s “A” Team anglers, led the way to 100 big Clear Lake bass caught and released last week.
Frank Emmolo displays his 18-pound Donner Lake mackinaw.
Soren Bloch and Lars Kronmark show two more fish Saturday, with San Francisco as a backdrop.
Halibuts were up for St. Helena's Eric Titus, Lars Kronmark and J.R. Coleman on Saturday on the San Francisco Bay.
Sonoma County’s Dan Solomon smiles at a couple of his top catch of Clear Lake bass.
Napa angler Sarah Bayersdorfer with one of her nice snook from Indian River, Florida.
Jack Ryan holds up the Indian River jack fish he caught in Florida.
Alex Ryan caught this wild rainbow trout in the Sacramento River at Redding.
Napa angler Jeff Matlock displays his 7.39-pound Lake Berryessa largemouth bass.
Matt Tollefson, 13, poses with a one day’s tuna catch in Costa Rica.
Bob Davis holds up his 8.5-pound Delta bass.
Napa's Dean Ruggiero, left, holds up a rainbow trout he caught fly fishing in a private pond near Red Bluff with Captain Brian Kohlman, right, of Confluence Outfitters.
Dave Burress holds up his state-record black crappie from Clear Lake.
St. Helena angler Jasper Dewyer holds up his 3-pound vineyard pond bass.
Luke Lipanovich, right, and fishing partner Joe Mariani display their catches at the recent Clear Lake bass tournament.
Brandon Kim holds up the 24-pound King salmon he caught on the last day of salmon season Nov. 5 off Rocky Point out the Golden Gate.
Cody Montana holds up the second of two sturgeon he caught the morning of Nov. 21 in the Napa River -- just 10 minutes after the first one, and 10 pounds heavier.
Steve Sherwin caught this monster 40-pound halibut at the Golden Gate.
Jack Ingalls holds up his big fly-caught steelie from the Feather River.
Matthew Hoogendoorn of Hidden Valley Lake caught this dorado in the Sea of Cortez off Cabo San Lucas on Dec. 10, 2019 while celebrating his mother-in-law’s birthday. “We ate it that night at Niksan sushi restaurant,” he said. “I had the opportunity to get on the restaurant owner’s boat. We had two skippers assisting us. But I was in the chair, reel in hand, getting leverage, and reeled this bad boy in along with others. We proceeded to bring the fish to the restaurant using our ice chests, and that evening the restaurant prepared the dorados we caught and a couple of bonitos. Of course, others in the restaurant got to enjoy the catch as well, as it was the restaurant owner’s boat and fuel. One of the funnest days I’ve had.”
Ryan Janos displays his 29-inch Napa River striped bass.
Jeff Bayless holds up two of the 25 largemouth bass he caught on Clear Lake.
Cody Montana caught 14 albacore for three people 22 miles out of Fort Bragg on Sept. 15, targeting 60-62 degree water at the temperature break. The bite switched off at 11 a.m. and trolled till 2 p.m. All fish were 25-35 pounds except for one peanut, and he caught one more while reeling.
Donk Newman poses with the yelloweye rockfish he caught off southeast Alaska on July 10.
Beau Larsen and Colton Maher limited out on rainbow and brown trout, 5 pounds and 24 inches, along with releasing quite a few, at Wilson’s Camp Prattville in Lake Almanor.
Napa’s Mason Davis caught his first barracuda, a 39-incher, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Aug. 12.
Amy Hinton poses with her first fish, an 8-inch Napa River striped bass, on Aug. 24.
Miles Hayes and Marcus Sommier caught this chunky vermillion rockfish and 38-inch, 20-pound ling cod off the Sonoma Coast.
Here’s Tyler Brown with two Rhode Island tuna fish to book-end his 600-pound swordfish.
Bill Ryan, right, says ’Doctor’ Alan Galbraith, left, carved him up on Clear Lake last Monday.
Napa angler Courtney Helmer displays her nice, big Bodega Bay king salmon.
St. Helena Salmon Team No. 1, from left, Lars Kronmark, John Harris and Eric Titus, display their 17- to 18-pound Sausalito king salmon.
Napa angler Greg Clefisch displays his massive 28-pound Wisconsin musky.
St. Helena teen angler Liesl Wolf Heinemann went over to Bodega Bay to catch this silver bullet.
Six-year-old Lucy Dorman poses with her first-ever king salmon caught at Bodega Bay.
Luken Dorman, 4, kept pace with older sister Lucy with his first-ever king salmon.
Maverick Martin, 5, displays one of his many catches from the Napa River at Moore’s Landing on June 18. He estimated it at 12 inches and a pound in weight.
Miguel Hernandez, left, and Ernesto Llamas hold up the 28-inch catfish they caught under full moon the night of June 4 in downtown Napa.
State Senator Bill Dodd, right, and fly guide “Popeye” Franco admire a wild Sacramento River trout that Dodd caught.
Justin DeGarmo, Lisa Kuban and Albert Dasuza caught these King salmon while fishing on Lake Orovlle with local guide Brandon Abernathy.
Clear Lake gave up this 6-pound bass to Stan Press last week. He fooled it on a Carolina-rigged Baby Brush Hog. It topped the 26 fish Stan and Bill Ryan caught and released that day.
Lucas Avina holds up the 45-inch, 25-pound sturgeon he caught in the Napa River on March 13.
Derek Pescio displays a 50-inch sturgeon after catching it in the Napa River on April 2.
Calistoga fly fisherman Jim Bourque shows the nice 18-pound North Coast male steelhead he caught.
Local angler Ric Bollen went all the way to South America to catch this monster arapaima on a fly in the Essequibo River in Guyana.
Steve Orndorf caught this big crappie as part of his full-line catch on Lake Berryessa.
Evan Blasingame, faculty advisor for the St. Helena High School Fishing Club, recently fooled this big bass on a tiny crappie rig at Lake Hennessey.
Tary Myskey caught this big fat Clear Lake bass fishing with her husband, pro guide Bob Myskey.
Dan DeKeizer displays the 9.9-pound Clear Lake largemouth bass he caught last Friday.
Reggie Simpkins, a client of guide Brandon Abernathy, shows his 54-inch, 50-pound Napa River sturgeon.
Here’s William Imboden with a 15-pound silver bullet steelhead he caught on the Klamath River on Feb. 7.
Local angler Chris Rubio shows the Cabo marlin he caught.
Ed Lenz and his son, Joe, caught a bunch of yellowtail near Loreto.
Matt Sherwin, left, Dante Particelli, middle, and Woody Davis fished for crabs off of Steve Sherwin’s Boston Whaler, The REEL Vino.
Napa angler Jack Ryan holds up two of the Clear Lake bass he caught while fishing with his grandfather, Bill Ryan.
Russell Francis holds up the 15-pound, 31-inch striped bass he caught on the Napa River on Jan. 4.
Napa High grad Owen Oster, while on break from his senior year at the University of Montana, fished the Napa River and caught this 32-inch fish on Jan. 2.
Justin Hayes caught this 25.5-inch, 9.8-pound rockfish with artificial swim bait to take first place in the annual Simply Fishing Kayak Tournament on Dec. 21 on the Sonoma County coast. “When the fish came up to the surface, I first thought it was a yelloweye rockfish, a protected species,” Hayes said. “However, it was a vermillion, and the biggest one of my life.”
Eric Mendoza caught this 46-inch sturgeon using eel as bait on Dec. 23.
Tim Hanni shows his 7-pound Florida bass.
Adam Schumann displays a beautiful peacock bass he caught in the Essequibo River in Guyana.
Napa angler Jim Young caught this dandy silver coho salmon on the Rogue River.
Stephen Johnson caught this beautiful, 16-plus-inch rainbow trout Aug. 13 in Quartz Creek, Alaska.
“Big Will” Lattanzi, 8, reeled in this beautiful 16-inch rainbow trout at the Lower Falls on the McCloud River on Sept. 1. Will and his fishing buddy, DJ Quick, landed 26 fish while spending Labor Day with Will’s grandparents, Bill and Paula Duff, at their McCloud cabin.
Cole Chambers holds up the monster blue gill he caught July 26 on the north shore of Lake Hennessey.
Submitted photo
