Kids attend Nature Camp at Bothe-Napa Valley State Park

  • Updated
  • 0

The 22nd annual Nature Camp took place June 20-23 at Bothe-Napa Valley State Park north of St. Helena, led by Carolyn Sanders and her team. The Bothe Teen Camp started June 23 with a camp-out ending June 24. Activities included a solar oven, tie-dye, arts and crafts, hiking, campfire songs and games, and exploring nature.

