Have you ever wanted to be in a newspaper because of something you wrote or did? I want to, too! I think there should be a section in the St. Helena Star that has only kid things that they made or wrote. For example, a report on something or a drawing.
If we did have something that had a kid’s article in it, there could be opinion articles, narrative, informational and different types of art. And if it is a piece of art they can write something about it like why they drew this. If there is too much, then the person who is writing this can move it to the next newspaper.
I think it is a really good idea because kids can get recognized in the newspaper and this will make them feel good and feel like they are important because there was something that they did that was in the newspaper. I also think that the parents and adults will like it because they will like to see their kids’ work and will be proud of them for writing something that is in the newspaper.
The newspaper would be much more popular because kids would want to look at their work and see if it got in the newspaper. They would want to show their parents. And more kids who would want to look at it means more newspapers which means more money and more money makes the newspapers better and more interesting.
To conclude, I think there should be a section in the Star that is just for kids. You could call it Kids Column.
Editor’s Note: Gemma Hanna is in the sixth-grade journalism class, taught by Erin Kurtz, at Robert Louis Stevenson Middle School. Submissions from kids are welcome for this section. Please send your submissions, along with a head and shoulders photograph of yourself, to editor@sthelenastar.com.