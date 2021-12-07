Kids sell cookies, mistletoe in downtown St. Helena

Sophia Christy Love Phillips and her schoolmate Charles Reigersman spent last Thursday raising money to clean up the oceans and create a squirrel obstacle course.

Sophia and Charles baked and decorated Christmas cookies and climbed trees to collect mistletoe. They set up shop outside Wish, the downtown St. Helena business owned by Sophia's mom, Cynthia Carey.

Sophia and Charles raised enough money to send $100 to Team Sea, a global campaign to remove plastic from the world's oceans. In return, Team Sea will take 100 pounds of garbage out of the oceans.

They hope to raise more money on Thursday, Dec. 9, and again donate the money to Team Sea and set some aside for their squirrel obstacle course, which is still in the engineering stage. Look for them in front of Wish at 1359 Main St.