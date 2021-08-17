Kindergarten teacher praises St. Helena Preschool For All

"As a kindergarten teacher in St. Helena Unified School District for the past 23 years, I have seen the benefits preschool provides for young children firsthand. With the development of the St. Helena Preschool For All community outreach program I have seen the increase of students coming with preschool experience to kindergarten at St. Helena Primary each year over the past 10 years. I have been impressed with the social, emotional, and academic skills these students have when they begin kindergarten. These students arrive with a sense of confidence, excitement, adventure, and eagerness to learn. I have also noticed the sense of community many of the families display when they see preschool friends in their child’s kindergarten classroom. There seems to be a sense of relief and happiness on their faces when the parents realize their child has a friend or two to share their new experiences with and that their child will see a familiar face on that first day.