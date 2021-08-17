Kindergarten teacher praises St. Helena Preschool For All

The St. Helena Rotary Club's fundraiser for St. Helena Preschool For All is underway. Here's what Nicole Landis, kindergarten teacher at St. Helena Primary School, says about why preschool is important:
"Over the years I have had many people ask me my opinion about the need for preschool before kindergarten for their children. My answer always emphasizes the importance of their child’s social and emotional development before beginning kindergarten.
"In my experience, children that have gone to preschool at least one year prior to kindergarten have more developed social skills and they can articulate their emotional state and feelings more clearly to adults and their kindergarten peers. I believe preschool provides young children the opportunity to strengthen their social skills such as learning how to listen, follow directions and routines, talk nicely, be kind, take turns, show compassion and empathy. Preschools encourage children to explore their independence, listen to others, and try new things. Preschool also provides children with the opportunity to develop their language skills and build their vocabulary through songs, books, and interacting with new friends. In some cases, they learn another language. All of these skills build a preschool child’s confidence as they make the transition smoothly to kindergarten."
What difference has the St. Helena Preschool for All program made in your experience with children?
"As a kindergarten teacher in St. Helena Unified School District for the past 23 years, I have seen the benefits preschool provides for young children firsthand. With the development of the St. Helena Preschool For All community outreach program I have seen the increase of students coming with preschool experience to kindergarten at St. Helena Primary each year over the past 10 years. I have been impressed with the social, emotional, and academic skills these students have when they begin kindergarten. These students arrive with a sense of confidence, excitement, adventure, and eagerness to learn. I have also noticed the sense of community many of the families display when they see preschool friends in their child’s kindergarten classroom. There seems to be a sense of relief and happiness on their faces when the parents realize their child has a friend or two to share their new experiences with and that their child will see a familiar face on that first day.
"I feel the St. Helena Preschool For All program, the local preschools, and their teachers have been a big reason for the success of the students that attend St. Helena Primary School. Working together as a team has helped each one of the students feel comfortable, enthusiastic, and ready to continue to learn. It gives young children a head start to their learning journey. It provides opportunities for students to have a solid learning foundation in which to build upon in their primary years. Finally, it encourages more young children within our community to attend preschool, who otherwise may not have had this opportunity."
Children who don’t have the opportunity to attend preschool begin kindergarten left behind. Help the Rotary Club support children by raising funds for scholarships, so they can enter kindergarten on a level playing field. Let St. Helena be a community that takes care of its own.
You may donate to St. Helena Rotary Foundation, a 501 C(3), at P.O. Box 211, St. Helena or go to the club's website, gorotary.net, and donate online. The children’s families thank you.