In collaboration with Dick Grace, the Cameo Cinema will hold a community event, “Healing the Planet, through Kindness and Compassion,” at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, April 14.
“Kind people volunteer and help others,” said Cathy Buck, owner and creative director of the Cameo Cinema. “They think about bigger issues in their community. What makes Dick and Ann’s Foundation so distinctive, is the time and care they personally give to their underserved friends.”
The program will feature filmmaker David Holbrooke’s documentary short "Take the Hill,” his personal portrait of Dick Grace as an international humanitarian. Grace has spent over 20 years empowering children around the world through his foundation. He is proof that compassionate thinking and generous actions demonstrate kindness; he shows us how one person can spark an entire movement for change.
This documentary short premiered at the Napa Valley Film Festival last year; Holbrooke’s directing credits include "No Man's Land" (2017) and "The Diplomat" (2015).
Sharing the stage with Buck and Grace will be kindness activists who represent several generations of Napa Valley families. The Rev. John Brenkle, a local activist and advocate will join Grace, along with Tanya Pearson, principal of St. Helena Elementary School, and Talulah and Ruby Finkelstein, sisters and co-founders of Be Kind Napa, a kid-driven and kid-led group that brings people together to spread and celebrate kindness.
The free event will be held at the Cameo, 1340 Main St. in St. Helena. RSVP to to ensure your seat. Donations made on Sunday, in lieu of a ticket, will go to support Be Kind Napa. This program was made possible through the generosity of Dick and Ann Grace and the Grace Vineyards Family Foundation.