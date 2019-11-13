A portrayal of poet Emily Dickinson and an international food festival make up “A Taste of Grace” on Saturday, Nov. 16 at St. Helena’s Grace Episcopal Church.
Actress Jennifer King plays the poet in “The Belle of Amherst,” a unique and lovely look at Dickinson, written by William Luce and first performed by Julie Harris in New York in 1976. King just finished a run of “Belle” at Napa Valley College. Her performance was called “exquisite” and “a tour de force of wit, whimsy, poetry and sensitivity.”
Since the beginning of the month, Grant Showley has been in the church kitchen preparing the food for the event, which will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. “A Taste of Grace” includes 15 manned food stations with food from France, Germany, Italy, Indonesia, Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Hungary, Switzerland and the U.S. Additionally, there is a cheese station, a salad bar and an ice cream station with four homemade ice creams.
The event also includes a silent auction with wines, baskets and certificates. Tickets are $75, available at the church office at 1314 Spring St. or through Eventbrite.com.
Not a chef
Showley refuses to call himself a “chef,” preferring the term “cook,” although he has run restaurants before, including Showley’s at Miramonte in St. Helena.
“If I had my staff at my restaurant, I could get it done in a day, but I don’t have staff anymore,” he said. “So I’ve got volunteers coming in Friday and Saturday and they’ll be helping me put everything together. I’m doing all the hard work.”
One of the highlights of the meal include Raclette, which is broiled Swiss cheese with new potatoes. “They put it next to the fireplace and as it slowly melts, they give you cheese” to put on boiled potatoes and pickled onions. “You put the cheese on top of the potatoes and it’s a great thing for cold weather,” Showley said.
Another highlight is Mexican and Salvadoran chicken, cheese or pork tamales. “Mexican tamales are served in corn husks, while Salvadoran tamales are served in banana leaves. Both are extraordinarily delicious and served with black beans and mole sauces,” Showley said.
The focus for the evening is Dickinson’s own recipe for “Black Cake,” with brandy sauce. In the play, Dickinson offers slices of her black cake to a member or two of the audience; at the food festival, Showley said there will be enough for everyone. “It’s a fruit cake made with molasses, which is why it is black and it’s very moist and served with hard sauce,” he said.
The food stations, along with the wine to pair with it, will be on the edges of the Newton Room in Bourn Hall, with tables in the middle for guests to sit down. Showley said he is expecting about 150 people.
Showley has been cooking since he was 3 years old, when his mother put him on a stepladder to help make cream puffs. “She made a really thick mixture of flour, butter and water and I was stirring and stirring and adding egg after egg, it took me two hours,” Showley said. “She knew it would keep me busy for a long time and I still have vivid memories of standing on the stepladder. It took me a long time to make cream puffs.”
Would it take that long today? “Oh, no. We have a food processor,” he said.
Emily Dickinson
Both Showley and King are members of the church’s governing body, called the vestry, and King said she’s been a church member since 2011. “I consider it my home away from home,” she said.
King is looking forward to performing “The Belle of Amherst” in the church sanctuary for her church family. “It’s a way to give back," she said, "and it feels so good to be able to give this performance, because this is what I love doing and to able to express it in a place I love as a fundraiser or a celebration of Grace Church, it may be the most meaningful performance of all.”
She adds that the sanctuary at Grace Church will be an intimate set, and an appropriate one: Dickinson was “so deeply spiritual without having to go to church,” King said.
King is portraying Dickinson for the third time in less than six months; first with seven performances in Sonoma, then with a run at the Performing Arts Center at Napa Valley College. Directed by Sharon Wininger, she was King’s favorite director and theater professor from college. “Her insight into Emily was really helpful,” King said.
Who is Emily Dickinson? “Emily is different. She may have had this very active social life within her own circle that is very meaningful to her, because she talks about the men she has fallen in love with,” King said. The poet, who was born in 1830 and died at age 55 in Amherst, Massachusetts, also may have had “relationships with both men and women,” King said, “That is very quiet in this play.”
On the first Sunday matinee in Napa, King recognized a man in the audience from her exercise class. “He was having the best time, a fine old time, and he thought everything I said was funny. He was smiling every time I looked at him,” and King admitted she loved his reactions to her performance."
“So I go out of my dressing room and he’s standing in the lobby,” King said, thinking it was sweet that he waited for her. Then, he hands King a poster from the Broadway production, and tells her: “You were wonderful and this is me.” It turns out that he was Timothy Helgeson, the man who compiled all of the poems, the text, the letters and worked with William Luce and Julie Harris to create the original Broadway production.
King’s reaction? She cried. “On the last performance, he came back and it was so sweet.”