Word spread fast about Kith & Kin's St. Patrick's Day performance at the White Barn and tickets sold out, so a second show has been added at 8 p.m. Sunday, March 17.
Kith & Kin has a long tradition of performing in the Napa Valley. Since its founding by the legendary singer John Kelley more than 30 years ago, the band has appeared at numerous venues up and down Highway 29, and it also embarked on two tours in Ireland.
This added show is sure to sell out as well. Tickets are $30 and available online through Brown Paper Tickets or by calling the box office at 987-8225. As always, refreshments will be served at intermission, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit local arts organizations and nonprofits.
The White Barn is located at 2727 Sulphur Springs Ave. in St. Helena. For additional information, visit thewhitebarn.org.