{{featured_button_text}}
Phoebe Ellsworth
Jesse Duarte, Star

Phoebe Ellsworth stands in front of her collages during Thursday’s artist reception at La Boheme. The work was inspired by Ellsworth’s visit to Gold Park Inn in Asheville, North Carolina, where she saw hand-worked lace framed as art. She used vintage lace, hot- and cold-pressed colored papers, and old and new fabrics to create the collages featured in “Yesteryear Anew: New Life For Yesterday’s Handwork.” Proceeds from sales at La Boheme, 1428 Main St., benefit Collabria Care.

0
0
0
0
0