Phoebe Ellsworth stands in front of her collages during Thursday’s artist reception at La Boheme. The work was inspired by Ellsworth’s visit to Gold Park Inn in Asheville, North Carolina, where she saw hand-worked lace framed as art. She used vintage lace, hot- and cold-pressed colored papers, and old and new fabrics to create the collages featured in “Yesteryear Anew: New Life For Yesterday’s Handwork.” Proceeds from sales at La Boheme, 1428 Main St., benefit Collabria Care.
Most Popular
-
Woman attacked in American Canyon Walmart as her 5-year-old daughter watched, police say
-
Police: 4 adults steal items from Home Depot, hit employee with car while kids were inside
-
Profiles of 2 Napa families who choose not to vaccinate their children
-
Napa Police: Dollar Tree employees robbed while making cash bank deposit
-
Police: Child bicyclist airlifted to hospital after collision near Napa shopping center
promotion
Submit press releases and pitch story ideas to the Napa Valley Register. Click here to submit your news tip.
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
707-681-5556
Currently Open