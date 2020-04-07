Lake Berryessa closed, Napa County parks, trails remain open

Following is a list of trails and their current status, as of April 3. On those trails where visitors are welcome, we need to be reminded of the importance of social distancing — to maintain at least six feet between other walkers and hikers and to avoid congregating in groups, both in parking lots and at trail heads. Also, it is important to note that some trails may have closed bathrooms and visitor centers.

Because conditions are rapidly changing, check with the latest public health guidance from local and state governments, as well as the Center for Disease Control and Prevention before heading out. Visit napaoutdoors.org/ for updates, maps and information on parks in Napa County.

On the Napaoutdoors.org website is the following statement: "We encourage Napa County residents to use the parks and outdoor spaces to get outside for fresh air and exercise, but we need everyone’s help to keep one another safe so that we can keep our parks open for use during this period. Please be sure to practice safe social distancing so that we can all do our part to flatten the curve."

Additionally, the website notes:

-Camping, picnic areas, and all communal public spaces are closed until further notice at all parks.