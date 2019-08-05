The Napa Valley Museum Yountville presents “Land and People of Napa Valley” through November.
Sponsored by “Do Napa,” the museum’s permanent exhibit "pops up" in downtown Napa at the Goodman Library highlighting the Napa Valley’s history, people, geography and how the valley’s unique geology made the region’s agriculture and viticulture industries flourish.
This pop-up exhibition includes many of the Museum's most popular Permanent History Cases, including both objects and text, covering topics including Geology: the Creation of the Valley, The Land, History of Valley Transportation, Ranching & Farming, Mining, Pioneer Days, the Rancho Days, Hot Springs Resorts, Chinese of Napa Valley, Jews of Napa Valley, Prohibition, and The Agricultural Preserve.
The exhibit is free during Goodman Library’s open hours, which are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays. The library at 1219 First St. in Napa.
For more information about exhibitions and popular education programs, call 707-944-0500, email info@napavalleymuseum.org, or visit the website at www.napavalleymuseum.org.