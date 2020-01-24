The juice from the just-pressed Sauvignon Blanc grapes was milky gray, but taking a sip, it was sweet and delicious. It was mid-day on Friday, Jan. 10, and the grapes had just been harvested. It was the last harvest of the 2019 growing season.
Looking at the vines, the bunches weren’t grapes; they were raisins, shriveled and brown, paper-thin, barely hanging onto the vines. The skins were covered with botrytis or Noble Rot and by crushing these grapes, the vintner could produce what author Jancis Robinson's "The Oxford Companion to Wine" calls “some of the world’s finest sweet wines."
Stephanie Honig of Honig Vineyard & Winery explained, “We are standing right on the Honig winery property in Rutherford. Our property borders the Napa River, and by the river, many times we have more humidity than we do on the rest of the property. Every year, when we pick our Sauvignon Blanc for our dry wines in August, we chose to leave a block of fruit on the vine and let it hang.”
With the right weather conditions -- humidity is key -- the grapes will develop botrytis both on their skins and inside.
“We’re not able to make this wine every year,” Honig said, in part because they rely on Mother Nature, rather than creating an environment favorable to botrytis.
“What we really want is for it to rain and get really moist at some point in November, because that brings on the mold,” she said. If botrytis develops on the skin of the grape, it gives the grape a really unique flavor profile, bringing out honeysuckle, peaches and hazelnut flavors.
It also sucks the moisture out of the grape, creating raisins and concentrating the flavors.
Ashley Egelhoff, assistant winemaker, said this year was tough because it was dry for so long, but the rains in December really helped to get the botrytis going.
“You need a good, soaking wet, a really wet fog or a good storm,” she said.
After the botrytis forms, the weather needs to turn warm and sunny, so the sugar levels go up. This year, though, it didn’t get warm after the December rains, which is why winemaker Kristin Belair scheduled the pick for early January.
“Usually, this gets picked sometime in November or December, sometime between Thanksgiving and Christmas,” Honig said. “This has never happened that we’ve picked in January.”
In 2000, Belair first left the Sauvignon Blanc grapes on the vine as an experiment, and the late harvest wine was delicious. Belair started the commercial production of the late harvest wine the following year.
Egelhoff said when the grapes were sampled a few days before they were harvested the Brix level, the measurement of grape sugar, was 34.5. “We’re hoping for 36 or 37, and typically we pick at 38 to 42.”
Before the 25 people from Rutherford’s Colinas Farming Company were finished harvesting the grapes, Egelhoff said she expected to get 10 tons of grapes and 120 gallons of juice per ton. When healthy Sauvignon Blanc grapes are harvested in August, Egelhoff expects to get 170 to 175 gallons per ton.
The assistant winemaker said as soon as the fruit comes in, they dump it into the press and they will use a “normal, full-cluster Sauvignon Blanc cycle” to extract the juice from the raisins.
Both Egelhoff and Honig are excited about this year’s crop, in part because the weather was dry for so long, they didn’t know if the Late Harvest Sauvignon Blanc could be made. Once it gets this late into the season, if a big windstorm, a heavy rain or a hailstorm comes, the grapes will be knocked off the vine because they are so delicate. If that happens, then you’re done, Egelhoff said.
“For us, it is really exciting, because we get to make it and the botrytis on it looks fantastic,” Egelhoff said.
Walking through the vineyard, the grapes are nearer raisins than grapes. Honig said her dogs won’t eat them “because they look disgusting.”
That same look can develop if you leave strawberries outside of the refrigerator for five days.
“They start to get green fuzz on them, which is really gross. That’s exactly what we’re looking for,” Honig said. “Then, when you press the grapes, the wine that comes from it is just delicious.”
She said Honig’s Late Harvest Sauvignon Blanc can pair with a cheese plate, or with anything that has nuts, a peach or apple tart or crème brulee. Honig said she doesn’t eat dairy, so a lot of desserts are out of the question. But, she added, the sweet wine is “a dessert in a glass. I just drink my dessert.”