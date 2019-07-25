Traditionally, an heirloom tomato is a variety whose seeds have been passed down through several generations of a family. Due to their growth in popularity, heirloom tomatoes are now grouped into four categories. Family heirlooms, as the name implies, are the traditional varietals.
Commercial heirlooms are generally considered to be open-pollinated varietals introduced before 1940, while Created heirlooms are the intentional crossing of two known parents which can be either two heirlooms or one heirloom and one hybrid and can be considered an heirloom as quickly as eight years.
The last category, Mystery heirlooms, are the unplanned product of natural cross-pollination of heirlooms. Usually by mid-July the St. Helena Farmers’ Market has many heirloom varietals, but this year we are just hitting peak as we enter August. However, after farming wine grapes here in St. Helena for 20 years, I have learned that there is no such thing as a “normal” year. And although they may be a bit late to the party, heirloom tomatoes are well worth the wait.
While they may not always be uniform in their appearance and often do not ship as well as hybrids, heirlooms offer more health benefits and better taste. They are rich in vitamin C, potassium, and folate — all of which are important for healthy cell growth and preventing heart attacks. Organically grown tomatoes are higher in cancer-fighting lycopene and vitamin K, which promotes healthy bones. Come fill your basket with ripe, juicy and delicious heirlooms from the St. Helena Farmers’ Market.
Another welcome returnee is Chef Cindy Pawlcyn. Always one of our most popular Chef’s Demos, Cindy will take the stage at 10:30 a.m., Friday, July 26. You won’t want to miss her lovely smile, great recipes and delicious samples.
We invite you and your family to join us this Friday, and every Friday through Oct. 25, in beautiful Crane Park from 7:30 a.m. until noon. For more information on our programs, please visit us at sthelenafarmersmkt.org.