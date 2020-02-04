Transport yourself to a Parisian bistro as Le Jazz Hot brings its renditions of gypsy jazz to the White Barn at 4 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 16 for one performance only.
Led by guitarist Paul Mehling, dubbed the godfather of American gypsy jazz, Le Jazz Hot features guitarist/vocalist Isabelle Fontaine, violinist Evan Price, guitarist Jordan Samuels, and bassist Sam Rocha. Together, this group will perform the compositions of Django Reinhardt and Stéphane Grappelli, founders of the gypsy jazz genre reminiscent of a Parisian café.
You have free articles remaining.
The White Barn is located at 2727 Sulphur Springs Ave. in St. Helena. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased through www.brownpapertickets.com. For additional information, please visit the website at www.thewhitebarn.org or call our box office at 707-987-8225.
As with all White Barn performances, refreshments will be served at intermission and a portion of the proceeds will benefit local nonprofits and arts organizations.