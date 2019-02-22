Applications for Leadership Napa Valley Class 33 are now being accepted. The program is focused on strengthening the community "by developing, involving, inspiring and informing current and future leaders in Napa County," said a news release.
Class 33 will meet a total of 14 days from September 2019 to May 2020.
In addition, the class will work in teams to develop a meaningful project that they present near the end of the year, said the release.
Two informational meetings will be held:
Napa: Thursday, March 21, 5:30-6:30 p.m., BANK Café and Bar, Westin Hotel, 1314 McKinstry St.
St. Helena: Wednesday, March 27, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Napa Valley College, Upper Valley Campus, 1088 College Ave.
Info: LeadershipNapaValley.org. Applications due April 30.