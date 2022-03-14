Learn about kitchen composting

The American Association of University Women will present “The New Kitchen Composting Law and You,” a virtual program that concerns every resident who eats or cooks, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 24.

As of January 2022, SB 1383 mandated that California residents begin to recycle their organic waste — AKA kitchen food scraps and related products. Three experts, from Downalley and Upvalley, will discuss how this law affects you and how you can help greatly reduce polluting methane emissions.

Members of the public are encouraged to attend this free and informative panel discussion.

For more information and to receive your Zoom link, go to napacounty-ca.aauw.net.