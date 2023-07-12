The St. Helena Historical Society continues its discussion programs on the pioneer families of St. Helena with "The McCormicks: Roots and Reinvention" at 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, at the Heritage Center Museum, 1255 Oak Ave.
Betty McCormick Malmgren will share the history of the McCormick family during the free event.
The Yorks, Hudsons and McCormicks are related by marriage and are among St. Helena's historic pioneer families. Malmgren will describe historic milestones and landmarks in St. Helena, White Sulphur Springs and the McCormick ranch.
Malmgren’s great-great-grandfather, William Jordan, settled on the top of what is now Spring Mountain Road in 1844. Her other great-great-grandparents were John and Lucinda (Hudson) York. The Yorks/Hudsons settled in Calistoga in 1845, later buying land in St. Helena.
Malmgren will follow the family tree and include information on her grandfather Rodney McCormick, an author who wrote stories about Napa Valley history. He shared stories of his grandfather York, tales of grizzly bears and mountain lions, Native Americans and the Bear Flag rebellion.
Rodney McCormick was born on the Fourth of July in 1871 in St. Helena. He was the first child of William Newton McCormick and Nancy Jane (York) McCormick, who were married in 1870 in St. Helena. William Newton’s brother, Henry Mixer McCormick, married Molly Hudson, the “Bear Flag baby,” who after Henry’s death continued the legacy of the McCormick ranch.
Rodney was remarkable for his ability to keep reinventing himself. From a drayage business to owning a general store, from farming to investing in Sierra Foothills gold mines, he evolved according to economics and the changing needs of the times.
He was a tourism pioneer who managed sanitariums and hot spring resorts in Sonoma, Lake and Napa counties. He was in San Francisco during the 1906 earthquake selling mineral water and promoting a mineral springs resort. Rodney established one of the first real estate offices in Napa. He died in 1952 when Malmgren was a toddler.
Malmgren was born and raised in Napa, returned to Napa in 1984 and has a deep interest in Napa Valley history. She is a member of the St. Helena Historical Society and the Napa County Historical Society. Much of the family history she has was passed down by relatives and collected by her mother, Margaret McCormick, who was a librarian.
Mayor Scott Sedgley speaks to Napa High Alumni Association
Napa Mayor Scott Sedgley called homelessness “a failure of our society,” said city officials are working on affordable housing solutions, and addressed how the local government could fight climate change during a talk to the Napa High Alumni Association.
The event, held Tuesday at Hop Creek Pub, drew more than a dozen people. Many in attendance said they knew Sedgley personally as a fellow Napa High graduate. The NHAA works to preserve the history and community of Napa High, according to association leader Marilyn Reid.
Sedgley said the city’s priorities include improving environmental preservation programs, more resources for homeless people, more housing in general, and economic development.
“Affordable housing is difficult to achieve,” said the mayor as he told NHAA members that while no one wants more traffic and construction in their neighborhoods, it is essential that more living spaces are built for the people who desperately need them.
“The state is very hard to work with,” he said, but added the city is doing everything it can to lock down the funds necessary to build permanent housing for the homeless and urban poor.
Speaking on climate change, Sedgley said that “we have too many cars” and that the city is exploring subsidized Uber-like methods of public transportation. Less focus on parking garages or wide thoroughfares also frees up more space for housing or local businesses.
Many nodded in agreement when Sedgley noted that local governments can feel split between the needs of locals and working to keep the profitable tourist economy humming – which helps to fund those government services.
“It helps fill those potholes,” said Sedgley.
