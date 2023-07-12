Download the Napa Valley Register's free news app Easily access the very latest local news that matters in an app built for you. Read, see, and hear exclusive commentary, stunning photography,…

Napa Mayor Scott Sedgley called homelessness “a failure of our society,” said city officials are working on affordable housing solutions, and addressed how the local government could fight climate change during a talk to the Napa High Alumni Association.

The event, held Tuesday at Hop Creek Pub, drew more than a dozen people. Many in attendance said they knew Sedgley personally as a fellow Napa High graduate. The NHAA works to preserve the history and community of Napa High, according to association leader Marilyn Reid.

Sedgley said the city’s priorities include improving environmental preservation programs, more resources for homeless people, more housing in general, and economic development.

“Affordable housing is difficult to achieve,” said the mayor as he told NHAA members that while no one wants more traffic and construction in their neighborhoods, it is essential that more living spaces are built for the people who desperately need them.

“The state is very hard to work with,” he said, but added the city is doing everything it can to lock down the funds necessary to build permanent housing for the homeless and urban poor.

Speaking on climate change, Sedgley said that “we have too many cars” and that the city is exploring subsidized Uber-like methods of public transportation. Less focus on parking garages or wide thoroughfares also frees up more space for housing or local businesses.

Many nodded in agreement when Sedgley noted that local governments can feel split between the needs of locals and working to keep the profitable tourist economy humming – which helps to fund those government services.

“It helps fill those potholes,” said Sedgley.