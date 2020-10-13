Legit Provisions will bring Kansas City-style barbecue to St. Helena

Legit Provisions is bringing a taste of Kansas City to downtown St. Helena.

Scheduled to open the first week of November, Legit Provisions will offer Kansas City-style barbecue, with a self-serve beer and wine station, in the former Cook Tavern space at 1304 Main St.

It will function as a grab-and-go market with carry-out beer and wine and prepared meal kits. Customers may also order for pickup via an online kiosk.

“We want it to be a place for locals to hang out, eat some barbecue and have a drink,” said owner/operator Kiersten Firquain. “And if you want something to take home and prepare at home, that option’s available as well.”

Legit Provisions is also teaming up with wineries to offer charcuterie and snack kits for wine tastings.

Firquain drew on a similar concept for her Happy Food Co. in Kansas City, which primarily offered meal kits. It closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A graduate of the Culinary Institute of America at Greystone, Firquain visited St. Helena in January looking for a place to launch her next venture. She saw the Cook Tavern space had been vacant since October 2019, and she thought St. Helena could use some good barbecue.