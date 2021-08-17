Let the St. Helena Farmers' Market ease your back-to-school stress

The return to school can be fraught with anxiety for both students and their parents. The St. Helena Farmers’ Market can help alleviate some of that stress. We may not know how your kid can get top grades, but we can provide some interesting, healthy and delicious options for lunch bags and afternoon snacks.
Fresh strawberries, peaches, nectarines, apples and melons are sweet after-school refreshments that give those students energy without spoiling their appetites for dinner. Stop by and choose your favorite seasonal fruits from Long Meadow Ranch, Neufeld Farms, Tu Universo, V&M Berry Farm and Arceo Farm. My favorite toppings and dipping sauces usually start with freshly squeezed orange and lemon juices thickened with cornstarch, cream or yoghurt and sweetened with honey or brown sugar. It’s easy to combine these ingredients in a saucepan, heat until the sauce thickens, add some orange and lemon zest and a teaspoon of vanilla. Cool and pour over the fruit or use as a dipping sauce. But if I don’t have time to make my own sauce, the lemon curd from The Wild Pear is my go-to.
Sandwiches of all kinds can be more interesting with the right breads. Why not branch out with sourdough, focaccia, bagels or pretzels? Add a piece of fruit or a cookie for dessert and you’re ready to go. You’ll find all these and more at Napa Belle Baking, West Won Bread, Toasted, Napa Baking Co., Madeleine’s Macarons and Cookies Too. Or perhaps some hummus from The Hummus Guy or Crisp Kitchen would liven up that lunch bag. The possibilities are endless when you shop at the St. Helena Farmers’ Market.
This Friday, August 20, we have some special treats for you. Come by for a fresh melon tasting at 9:30. Then, at 10:30, one of our most popular local chefs, Cindy Pawlcyn, will return for a Chef’s Demo. Her appearances are always among the highlights of our Market season!
Don’t forget that during the month of August you can help support our Market through the Farmstead Corkage for Community program. Bring your own wine to enjoy with your meal at Farmstead and your $10 corkage fee will be donated to the St. Helena Farmers’ Market.
We can’t wait to see you on Friday mornings through October from 7:30 until noon in Crane Park. Each week is a new adventure. Make sure that you don’t miss any of our wonderful events by checking our website, Facebook, Instagram and Nextdoor St. Helena.
Stacey Bressler is a local vintner and member of the St. Helena Farmers’ Market Board of Directors.