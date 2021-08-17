Let the St. Helena Farmers' Market ease your back-to-school stress

The return to school can be fraught with anxiety for both students and their parents. The St. Helena Farmers’ Market can help alleviate some of that stress. We may not know how your kid can get top grades, but we can provide some interesting, healthy and delicious options for lunch bags and afternoon snacks.

Fresh strawberries, peaches, nectarines, apples and melons are sweet after-school refreshments that give those students energy without spoiling their appetites for dinner. Stop by and choose your favorite seasonal fruits from Long Meadow Ranch, Neufeld Farms, Tu Universo, V&M Berry Farm and Arceo Farm. My favorite toppings and dipping sauces usually start with freshly squeezed orange and lemon juices thickened with cornstarch, cream or yoghurt and sweetened with honey or brown sugar. It’s easy to combine these ingredients in a saucepan, heat until the sauce thickens, add some orange and lemon zest and a teaspoon of vanilla. Cool and pour over the fruit or use as a dipping sauce. But if I don’t have time to make my own sauce, the lemon curd from The Wild Pear is my go-to.