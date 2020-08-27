Let the St. Helena Farmers’ Market help you keep your cool

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The saying, “If you can’t stand the heat, stay out of the kitchen” sounds like good advice on these sweltering summer days. Whether it’s the heat, the unusually high humidity or the poor air quality that’s keeping you out of the kitchen and away from the grill, the wonderful products available from the St. Helena Farmers’ Market can help. Here are three suggestions for summer meals that go beyond the standard salads and cold soups.

Mexican dip dinner in a bowl. This is a variant of the seven-layer dip that is always a favorite at tailgating parties. This vegetarian version can be made almost entirely from ingredients found at the St. Helena Farmers’ Market.

In your favorite glass bowl, layer shredded lettuce, refried beans, sliced jalapeno peppers and onions, diced tomatoes, sliced avocado, sour cream and top with grated cheese. A visit to Yolanda at Mi Festa can provide the refried beans and pico de gallo (which saves you the trouble of dicing tomatoes and slicing onions). Several of our growers have a terrific selection of avocados, lettuce and peppers. Get creative and vary the layers according to what you and your family enjoy most. Crispy chips on the side are a plus.

Santa Rosa Seafood has the best smoked salmon.