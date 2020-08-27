Let the St. Helena Farmers’ Market help you keep your cool

The saying, “If you can’t stand the heat, stay out of the kitchen” sounds like good advice on these sweltering summer days. Whether it’s the heat, the unusually high humidity or the poor air quality that’s keeping you out of the kitchen and away from the grill, the wonderful products available from the St. Helena Farmers’ Market can help. Here are three suggestions for summer meals that go beyond the standard salads and cold soups.
Mexican dip dinner in a bowl. This is a variant of the seven-layer dip that is always a favorite at tailgating parties. This vegetarian version can be made almost entirely from ingredients found at the St. Helena Farmers’ Market.
In your favorite glass bowl, layer shredded lettuce, refried beans, sliced jalapeno peppers and onions, diced tomatoes, sliced avocado, sour cream and top with grated cheese. A visit to Yolanda at Mi Festa can provide the refried beans and pico de gallo (which saves you the trouble of dicing tomatoes and slicing onions). Several of our growers have a terrific selection of avocados, lettuce and peppers. Get creative and vary the layers according to what you and your family enjoy most. Crispy chips on the side are a plus.
Santa Rosa Seafood has the best smoked salmon.
I like to take a good-sized piece of their peppered salmon and serve it with a thick slice of sourdough bread from one of the Farmers’ Market bakeries and a side of creamy dill sauce. An easy dill sauce combines one-half cup sour cream, 1 and a half Tablespoons Dijon mustard, 1 Tablespoon lemon juice and 2 teaspoons of chopped fresh dill. Add a small green salad tossed with oil and vinegar and you have a beautiful light main course.
Another cool entrée for a hot day is Citrus-Shaved Brussels Sprout Salad with Lemon Fennel Vinaigrette. Even people who say they don’t like Brussels sprouts love this salad. Trim the ends and outer leaves from 1 pound of brussel sprouts and slice thinly using a mandolin or sharp knife. Add about 4 sliced green onions, 1 Tablespoon chopped parsley and the zest of 1 lemon. To make the vinaigrette dressing, put one-third cup lemon juice, one-quarter cup Dijon mustard, 1 teaspoon fennel pollen and 2 ounces of Pernod (or other anise flavor liqueur) into a blender and gradually add 1 cup of olive oil while blending.
We have plenty of fresh seasonal produce and quality prepared foods and baked goods to inspire your creativity at the St. Helena Farmers’ Market. Air quality and fires permitting, we invite you to join us each Friday from 7:30 a.m. until noon at our temporary location at Napa Valley College’s Upper Campus, 1088 College Ave., near the Pope Street Bridge. Please consult our website for the latest updates.
Stacey Bressler is a local vintner and member of the St. Helena Farmers’ Market Board of Directors.
