Let the St. Helena Farmers’ Market inspire you

It was my turn to host a luncheon for two friends who are far more accomplished cooks than I am. After a brief panic attack, I invited them to join me at the St. Helena Farmers’ Market where we could browse and then head back to my house to prepare lunch based on our purchases. It was such a success that I am already planning a repeat session!

As we unpacked our bags, I poured some wine (always a good start) and put out a plate of Southern Cheese Straws from Napa Belle Bakery. Instant hit. Then I opened the incredible truffle cheese from Monaco Truffle Company, added a few crackers and the amazing Sicilian Pesto from Chef Andrea and we were feeling mighty happy.

My friend purchased some beautiful light yellow mushrooms from Far West Fungi. She couldn’t remember what they were, I thought possibly oyster mushrooms, but I’m sure Barry will know. We intended to sauté the mushrooms, but they were so delicately delicious raw that we decided a sprinkle of fresh parsley and a splash of Meyer lemon juice would be perfect. It was the ideal transition to our main dish.