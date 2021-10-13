Libations at the St. Helena Farmers' Market

We are fortunate to have vendors at the market to supply us with various sorts of beverages for all times of the day.

Naysayer Coffee Roaster provides both coffee to enjoy while at the market and an assortment of roasted coffee beans to take home for the upcoming cool autumn mornings. Triad Bevs sell an assortment of bottled goodness that mixes kombucha, kefir soda and shrubs. Recent flavors include black cherry, strawberry and mango. And Napa Valley Tea Company has a wonderful assortment of tea varieties including herbal chai and berry bunch. The tea can be enjoyed both hot or served over ice.

Please join us every Friday morning from 7:30 until noon in Crane Park. We have a lot of fun activities going on this Friday. Erin Ramsey, Culinary Arts Instructor at the St. Helena Montessori School, and students will give a Chef’s Demonstration at 10:30. Bring the kids for some fun “Native and Wild Plants” at our Market Classroom hosted by our Market Educator Amanda Tuttle. And the Market’s General Store will hold its end-of-season sale on select merchandise.