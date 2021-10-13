 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Libations at the St. Helena Farmers' Market
St. Helena Farmers’ Market

Libations at the St. Helena Farmers' Market

{{featured_button_text}}
Beverages for Triad Bevs

Beverages offered by Triad Bevs at the St. Helena Farmers' Market.

 Submitted photo

We are fortunate to have vendors at the market to supply us with various sorts of beverages for all times of the day.

Naysayer Coffee Roaster provides both coffee to enjoy while at the market and an assortment of roasted coffee beans to take home for the upcoming cool autumn mornings. Triad Bevs sell an assortment of bottled goodness that mixes kombucha, kefir soda and shrubs. Recent flavors include black cherry, strawberry and mango. And Napa Valley Tea Company has a wonderful assortment of tea varieties including herbal chai and berry bunch. The tea can be enjoyed both hot or served over ice.

Please join us every Friday morning from 7:30 until noon in Crane Park. We have a lot of fun activities going on this Friday. Erin Ramsey, Culinary Arts Instructor at the St. Helena Montessori School, and students will give a Chef’s Demonstration at 10:30. Bring the kids for some fun “Native and Wild Plants” at our Market Classroom hosted by our Market Educator Amanda Tuttle. And the Market’s General Store will hold its end-of-season sale on select merchandise.

Perfect Edge Cutlery will be at the market this week to sharpen your kitchen knives and garden tools. Naysayers Coffee Roasters will not be at the Market this week but coffee will be available next to our General Store. Pick up some pastries from Sweet Linda Lou’s, Napa Belle Baking or West Won Bread to go with your coffee while perusing the Market this week.

For the most up-to-date information, please visit us at sthelenafarmersmkt.org, sign up for the Market’s weekly online Newsletter and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and NextDoor.

Following current guidelines, masks are no longer required outdoors, but recommend unvaccinated patrons wear a mask. As we are required to follow state regulations for Farmers’ Markets, only clearly identified service animals are allowed at the market.

Local band New Skye plays an eclectic blend of Country Rock, Americana, Blues and Jazz at the Calistoga Farmers' Market.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

Katherine Gold is a volunteer member of the St. Helena Farmers’ Market and feels lucky to be a part of the Market.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News