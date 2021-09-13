Live music returns to St. Helena's White Barn

After a long hiatus related to the coronavirus, the first offering in the White Barn’s upcoming season is scheduled for 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19 at 5 p.m.
The versatile trio led by Danish-American violinist Mads Tolling will perform a variety of genres on the White Barn's lawn, including new covers of the American songbook standards, Latin jazz winners, blues and swing.
Tolling, internationally renowned as a violinist and composer, is a two-time Grammy Award winner and has spent most of his professional life touring the world, performing with such names as Kenny Barron, Ramsey Lewis, Chick Corea, and Jean-Luc Ponty.
Tickets are sure to sell out quickly, and are available for $30 at thewhitebarn.org or by calling 987-8225. As always, refreshments are served at intermission and programs benefit nonprofit organizations in our community.
The White Barn is located at 2727 Sulphur Springs Ave. in St. Helena.
