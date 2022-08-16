Live music will accompany silent films in St. Helena

The Telegraph Quartet will perform during "Not-So-Silent Cinema: Music of Stephen Prutsman" at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at the St. Helena Performing Arts Center, 1401 Grayson Ave.

The special community concert program will be presented by Music in the Vineyards.

The quartet is made up of Eric Chin and Joseph Maile, violins; Pei-Ling Lin, viola; and Jeremiah Shaw, cello. Prutsman will play piano along with flutist Tara Helen O’Connor.

Beyond highlighting Prutsman's film scores, the program is meant to provide audiences with a classic film viewing experience from more than a century in the past. Three films — "A Trip to the Moon" (1902) by Georges Méliès, "The Cameraman's Revenge" (1912) by Wladyslaw Starewicz, and Buster Keaton’s "Sherlock Jr." (1924) — dating from the turn of the 20th century to the mid-1920s when filmmakers had only just begun adding recorded sound to their visual footage, will be shown, as the Telegraph Quartet, Prutsman, and O’Connor perform the respective scores of each film in tandem.

Of the opportunity to perform Stephen Prutsman’s work and create a unique listening experience, Telegraph said:

“We have worked and performed with Stephen once before, in 2016, on one of the two films that we're doing again — Buster Keaton's 'Sherlock Jr.' It was really great fun to experience this film through Stephen's eyes, as a magnificent composer who has a great musical sense of humor for this kind of comedy. During our rehearsal, he devised a number of musical props to create special effects, including some things we worked out as we went along, that allowed us to highlight the visual effects with fun or silly extra-musical sound effects — like a slide whistle to show something falling or a sliding pizzicato to show the plucking of a hair.

"These are some of the fun additions that we can add as live musicians into one performance or another, spontaneously to give our audience an experience that is unique to that night. These early films are a perfect example of how movies have always relied on music not just to underscore the emotions of a film but, in a way, to transform what we see on screen.”

Each of the films being of a distinctly different genre — early science fiction, one of the first animated films, and a mystery caper-themed comedy film, respectively — the festival audience will hear music meant to convey a wide range of actions, emotions, personalities, and story settings.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Telegraph Quartet to our first ever Not-So-Silent Cinema event,” said Michael and Daria T. Adams, co-artistic directors of Music in the Vineyards. “Our Napa Valley community is in for a fabulous evening as the Telegraph Quartet collaborates with pianist Stephen Prutsman in his brilliant new scores to these three historic silent movies."