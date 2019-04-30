Long Meadow Ranch will celebrate the 145th Run for the Roses at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at Farmstead, 738 Main St. The event supports the St. Helena Cooperative Nursery School.
“This event is a blast from start to finish and generates financial support for the nursery school as half of the betting pool goes to our kids,” said Maureen Kelly, school director. There will be prizes for "best dressed," "best hat," and more. Ticket price is $15 per adult and includes one mint julep. Tickets available at longmeadowranch.com. “We would like to thank Long Meadow Ranch for continuing to support the St Helena Cooperative Nursery School by including us in their annual Kentucky Derby party,” Kelly said.