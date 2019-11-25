Grace Episcopal Church Outreach Adopt-A-Family Program invites Napa Valley residents to join them in adopting needy Napa Valley families for the holidays. There are 33 families, provided by the UpValley and Cope Family Centers, that still need adoption before Dec. 1.
Adopters provide $50 in gift cards for each person in each family, packaged in festive baskets, bags, etc., along with a few holiday treats, decorations or age appropriate activities or games for the children.
The delivery week for the “baskets” to Grace Church’s partners, UpValley and Cope Family Centers, is Dec. 9-13, giving the recipients adequate time to buy what they want and need with their gift cards.
Anyone interested in adopting a family through this program call Jennifer Muhlner at 963-6166. Donations will be gratefully accepted with checks made out to Grace Church, Adopt-A-Family in the memo line, and mailed to Grace Church, 1314 Spring St., St. Helena, CA 94574.