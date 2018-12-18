Local churches are celebrating the season with Winter Solstice, Advent and Christmas programs.
The St. Helena United Methodist Church will celebrate Winter Solstice, The Longest Night of the Year, with a word and music program at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 21, in its sanctuary at 1310 Adams St. at Oak Avenue.
As the nights grow longer, with the change from fall to winter, we find less daylight in our lives. Yet the return of the light, which is what the solstice symbolizes, is also a time for us to acknowledge the dark and its role in our lives. This can be especially true for those who suffer from a sense of loss or sadness during this time of year. By learning to appreciate the stillness and quiet of the dark, we may uncover a sacred place of peace within.
Join Pastor Burke Owens and Jeffrey McFarland-Johnson, cellist, for music, poems, stories and candle lighting as we join together to “forget old wrongs, with carols and songs, and drive the cold winter away.”
Wine and snacks served afterwards. Suggested $15 donation.
The church also will hold its Advent and Christmas services including the following:
Sunday, Dec. 23, 10 a.m., Advent Children’s Pageant -- The Christmas Chimes; Sermon -- The long road to Bethlehem -- Arrival!; Music -- Elle Wheeler
Sunday, Dec. 23, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Christmas Caroling with the Brunswicks
Monday, Dec. 24, 5 p.m., Christmas Eve service of Lessons and Carols
Musicians Ron and Esther Brunswick with Joe Pesch, "Silent Night, Holy Night"
Sunday, Dec. 30, First Sunday in Christmas: The sermon is the covenant of the new birth with musician Terry Winn.
For more information, call 707-963-2839.
Calvary Christian Church
Join us for our annual Candlelight Christmas Service at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 22. The service includes a narration of the Christmas story through music and story. Calvary Christian Church is located at 2322 Spring St. in St. Helena. For more information, call 707-963-9255 or visit SaintHelenaChurch.com.
Grace Episcopal Church
The light shines in the darkness … and the darkness has not overcome it.
Our services are as follows:
Saturday, Dec. 22
5 p.m., Spanish Pageant & Eucharist, with English “subtitles”
Children may arrive early to choose a costume!
Sábado, 22 diciembre
5PM Misa y Pastorela en Español
Niños/as pueden llegar de antemano para disfrazarse para la pastorela!
La Luz en las tinieblas resplandece, y las tinieblas no prevalecieron contra ella.
Christmas Eve: 4 p.m., Pageant & Eucharist (Children may arrive by 3:15 to choose a costume!);
9:30 p.m., Organ Concert and 10 p.m., Midnight Mass with incense
For information contact Grace-Episcopal.org or call 963-4157. Grace Episcopal Church is at 1314 Spring St.
1314 Spring Street, St. Helena, CA, 963-4157
Presbyterian Church of St. Helena
The schedule for the Presbyterian Church of Saint Helena, 1428 Spring St. is as follows:
Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 9:00 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 30 Worship at 10 a.m.
You can contact the church at 707-963-1255 or through the office email: SHPCOffice1@gmail.com or visit firstpressthelena.org.
St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Calistoga
Christmas Eve, Dec. 24 is at 6 p.m.