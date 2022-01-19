Local wine expert Tom Simoneau chooses best red wines of 2021

Editor’s note: Sonoma County vintner Tom Simoneau recently chose his best red wines of 2021. This is the second in a two-part series.

Cabernet Sauvignon

Turnbull Wine Cellars 2019 Oakville Reserve Estate Grown, Napa Valley, $95

There are a lot of unsolved mysteries in this world. In the wine business the term terroir falls into this category. Terroir is defined as the taste of the place where the grapes were grown. But you can’t taste dirt … right? So why are there special places around the planet where everyone agrees the best grapes are grown? It’s a mystery to me, but I’m here to tell this Turnbull Cabernet comes from a very special place. This wine is big in a soft sort of way, smooth and balanced. Winemaker Peter Heitz has hit the bull's-eye on this one — WOW!

Zinfandel

Dry Creek Vineyard 2019 Old Vine, Dry Creek Valley, Sonoma County, $38

The term “Old Vine” was first coined by Dry Creek Vineyard in 1987. Although there is no legal definition, vines that average more than 50 years in age are referred to as “Old Vine.” The vines in this 2019 average more than 100 years old and in some cases nearly 140 years old. If age is this good … I can’t wait to be 100!

Merlot

B. R. Cohn 2018 Petricka Vineyard Sonoma Valley, $40

Okay, okay, enough already. I’ve heard too much about the movie "Sideways." It came out in 2004. It’s ancient history. Merlot is one of the best-selling red wines in the U.S. and there is a reason for that. People like Merlot. And this B. R. Cohn is up there with some of the best I’ve had.

Rhone Wine

Foppiano Vineyards 2017 Petite Sirah Russian River Valley Estate Grown, $28

When I say Kleenex, you think tissues, Chap Stick — lip balm, Q-tips — cotton swabs. And there was a time when I’d say Foppiano you would immediately think Petite Sirah. I know it was back in the day when they were far fewer wineries in our North Coast. Think of it. Foppiano was established in 1896 and is on its sixth generation as family-owned and -operated; still making great Petite Sirah. So when I say Foppiano … think Petite Sirah.

Blended Red

Paraduxx 2018 Napa Valley Red Wine, Rector Creek Vineyard Block 4, $85

There are perfect pairings everyone agrees with — bacon and eggs and burgers and fries. But Petit Verdot and Zinfandel? Okay, okay, it sounds crazy, but work with me here. At Paraduxx there are no rules when it comes to blending. So, yes, Petit Verdot and Zinfandel. The star-studded portfolio is a mind-blower of flavors and complexities. If you dare, take a walk on the wild side and reach for a bottle of Paraduxx. You won’t be disappointed!

Best Buy Red

J. Lohr Estates 2019 South Ridge Syrah Paso Robles, $15

Is it harder to make a good $15 wine or a good $50 wine? Winemakers say wine is made in the vineyard. So with the cost of grapes these days, I say harder to make a real good $15 wine. And this Syrah is real good. A blend of 93% Syrah, 3% Grenache Noir, 2% Mourvedre, and 2% Viognier.

Most Fun Wine

Baker Family Wines 2018 Hammer n’ Hank Cabernet Sauvignon, $60.

Renowned baseball manager Dusty Baker has his own winery with a tasting room in West Sacramento. Hank Aaron and Dusty created this wine prior to his passing this last January. Hard to find, bottled in tiny lots. Look for the distinctive 755 on the label.

Sweet Red

Pedroncelli Winery 2015 Vintage Port, Four Grapes, Dry Creek Valley, $28.

Pedroncelli has been around for a long time, a very long time, 1927 to be exact. Wars, downturns in the economy, phylloxera, and now a pandemic. And with the pandemic has come supply chain challenges. In the case of this gold medal winning Port, glass shortages. When it came time to bottle, there were no 500ml bottles to be had. Sooo … they bottled in 750ml bottles instead. Hey, you’ve got to roll with the punches. So with each bottle purchased of this concentrated warm spiced and chocolate beauty, you get an extra 250mls. Did I say dessert?

Pinot Noir

Gary Farrell Vineyards & Winery 2019 Russian River Selection, Russian River Valley, $45. This Pinot is the perfect example of showing off a winemaker’s art. Theresa Heredia blended this wine from seven different Russian River vineyard sites. 2019 is an exceptional vintage and, although young, this wine is eminently drinkable tonight and will develop complexity with additional bottle aging.

Alternate Red

Merriam Vineyards 2019 Cabernet Franc, Windacre Vineyard, Russian River Valley, $45. I get no respect! Most people attribute that statement to Rodney Dangerfield. But no … it originally came from Cabernet Franc. How can one of the parents of Cabernet Sauvignon play second fiddle? I say if all Cabernet Franc tasted like this Merriam, the Franc days as the backup to Cabernet Sauvignon would be numbered. Internet or winery only and worth the extra effort!

Luxury Wine

Timeless 2018, Napa Valley Red Wine, Soda Canyon Ranch, $195.

While the batons are being passed by wineries that were founded in the '70s, some families are selling because the kids aren’t interested in taking over the family business. Not so with Ray Duncan the cofounder of Silver Oak. Silver Oak is in good hands with his sons and now a new venture Timeless. What started as a song composed by Ray’s son David for his father’s birthday is now a new brand. Timeless is not cheap, but it is exceptional! Full, rich and well balanced. Click on timeless.wine to read the story and listen to the song.

Winery of the Year

Dry Creek Vineyards. Every winery has a story, some better than others. The history of Dry Creek Vineyards runs deep. Established in 1972 by Dave Stare. Dry Creek Vineyard was the first new winery in the Dry Creek Valley following Prohibition. First to plant Sauvignon Blanc in Dry Creek. First to label a wine with the Dry Creek Appellation. First to release a wine using the classification Meritage. And the first to coin the term “Old Vine” Zinfandel. Congratulations to David Stare and family … Dry Creeks’s 1st Family — my Winery of the Year.

Editor’s Note: Simoneau and his wife Brenda Lee established Simoneau Vineyards at the western end of Alexander Valley in 1988. Simoneau is The Wine Guy and an occasional guest on The Drive with Steve Jaxon on KSRO in Santa Rosa. He created Wine Country Live over 20 years ago. He can be reached at tom@simoneauvineyards.com or 707-921-2722.