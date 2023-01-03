Local wine expert Tom Simoneau chooses best red wines of 2022

Editor’s note: Sonoma County vintner Tom Simoneau has chosen his best red wines of 2022. This is the second in a two-part series.

Cabernet Sauvignon

Jordan 2018 Alexander Valley, Sonoma County, $60

From the winery that helped define Alexander Valley as one of California’s premier growing regions for Cabernet Sauvignon. 2022 marks the 50-year anniversary since Tom and Sally Jordan founded the Jordan property. Through those 50 years and all the ups and downs of the wine business, Jordan has always held true to making wines of elegance and balance. This 2018 is an example of just that.

Zinfandel

Pezzi King 2019 The Jester, Dry Creek Valley, Sonoma County, $30

From one of the 11 boutique wineries in the portfolio of Wilson Artisan Wineries, The Jester is a Zin that comes with directions. Check the back label, which reads, “Caution: Consuming this wine with your family and friends may cause one to recite ballads and indulge in witty repartee!” It goes on. You’ll have to buy a bottle, if you want more. The Jester, from the Zin master Chris Barrett.

Merlot

Freemark Abbey, 2018 Napa Valley Merlot, $45

The history of Freemark Abbey reads like a Hollywood script. Established in 1886, it has weathered bankruptcy, phylloxera, Prohibition and more owners than you can imagine, including a guy named Freeman, a guy named Mark, and a guy named Abbey — hence the name Freemark Abbey. The current owners, Jackson Family Wines, have stabilized things. With a taste of this Merlot, you’ll know what I mean: fruit-forward and balanced. A trip to Freemark Abbey in St. Helena is highly recommended.

Rhône Wine

Kobler Estate Winery 2019 Syrah Cuvée du Brouillard, $58

Remember Little Red Riding Hood and Grandma’s house? And who doesn’t remember Grandma got run over by a reindeer? Well, the Kobler story begins when Grandma Kobler planted three acres of wine grapes. Fast-forward to today and it’s still all in the family. Syrah is their flagship wine. This 2019, a blend of 95% Syrah and 5% Viognier, is a California take on a Côte-Rôtie. Kobler: tiny lots from a little piece of paradise in Green Valley.

Best Buy Red

Bogle Family Vineyards 2019 Essential Red, California, $11

If you don’t know the Bogle story, you need to check it out. It all started in 1870 when Captain AJ Bogle moved to the California Delta from his family’s homestead in Tennessee. I’ll let you take it from there. Today, with six generations of farming and 50 years of grapegrowing, Bogle runs under the radar as a top-notch California winery. This Essential Red is worth twice the $11 price. Big and bold, begging for pepperoni pizza. Do check out their website, boglewinery.com. It’s quite a story.

Pinot Noir

Calera 2019 de Villiers Vineyard, Mt. Harlan, $85

Calera’s Mt. Harlan Vineyards are located in the Gavilan Mountains 25 miles east of Monterey Bay at an average elevation of 2,200 feet. It is among the highest and coolest vineyard sites in California. Taking his cue from the great domains of Burgundy, Central Coast wine pioneer Josh Jensen searched for unique limestone soils to plant his vineyards. He found them on Mt. Harlan and named his winery Calera, the Spanish word for lime kiln. A lime kiln still stands on the property. This is my new favorite Pinot Noir.

Alternative Red

Fort Ross 2016 Pinotage, Fort Ross Vineyard, Sonoma Coast, $62

Not familiar with Pinotage? Welcome to the club. It was first developed in South Africa in 1925 by crossing Pinot Noir with Cinsault, which was called Hermitage at the time. Don’t guess this is Pinot-like; it’s more Rhône than Burgundy. Big and bold, savory and spicy, smoky and brambly. Our sensory system exists to be stimulated and this wine will do the trick. By far the most interesting wine I’ve tasted all year.

Blended Red

Chateau St. Jean 2018 Cinq Cépages, Sonoma County, Red Wine, $90

The signature wine of Chateau St. Jean, Cinq Cépages, is French for five grapes. It is a blend of all five of the Bordeaux varietals. This 2018 is 79% Cabernet Sauvignon, 10% Cab Franc, 7% Merlot, 2% Malbec, and 2% Petit Verdot. Chateau St. Jean’s Cinq Cépages — the French should be so lucky.

Winery of the Year

Chateau St. Jean! Extra! Extra! Start the presses … start the presses! Wait a minute, shouldn’t that be stop the presses? I’m not talking about newspapers here. I’m talking about a winery. Foley Family Wines purchased Chateau St. Jean in 2021. The previous owners stopped making wine at the facility in 2016. New winemaker Niki Williams was charged with the task of setting up the winery for crush of 2022. She did it, a complete success! Look for big things at the Chateau as the remodel continues.