 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Local wine expert Tom Simoneau chooses best red wines of 2022

Tom Simoneau

Sonoma County wine expert Tom Simoneau has chosen the best wines of 2022.

 Submitted photo

Editor’s note: Sonoma County vintner Tom Simoneau has chosen his best red wines of 2022. This is the second in a two-part series.

Cabernet Sauvignon

Jordan 2018 Alexander Valley, Sonoma County, $60

From the winery that helped define Alexander Valley as one of California’s premier growing regions for Cabernet Sauvignon. 2022 marks the 50-year anniversary since Tom and Sally Jordan founded the Jordan property. Through those 50 years and all the ups and downs of the wine business, Jordan has always held true to making wines of elegance and balance. This 2018 is an example of just that.

Jordanwinery.com

Zinfandel

Pezzi King 2019 The Jester, Dry Creek Valley, Sonoma County, $30

People are also reading…

From one of the 11 boutique wineries in the portfolio of Wilson Artisan Wineries, The Jester is a Zin that comes with directions. Check the back label, which reads, “Caution: Consuming this wine with your family and friends may cause one to recite ballads and indulge in witty repartee!” It goes on. You’ll have to buy a bottle, if you want more. The Jester, from the Zin master Chris Barrett.

pezziking.com

Merlot

Freemark Abbey, 2018 Napa Valley Merlot, $45

The history of Freemark Abbey reads like a Hollywood script. Established in 1886, it has weathered bankruptcy, phylloxera, Prohibition and more owners than you can imagine, including a guy named Freeman, a guy named Mark, and a guy named Abbey — hence the name Freemark Abbey. The current owners, Jackson Family Wines, have stabilized things. With a taste of this Merlot, you’ll know what I mean: fruit-forward and balanced. A trip to Freemark Abbey in St. Helena is highly recommended.

freemarkabbey.com

Rhône Wine

Kobler Estate Winery 2019 Syrah Cuvée du Brouillard, $58

Remember Little Red Riding Hood and Grandma’s house? And who doesn’t remember Grandma got run over by a reindeer? Well, the Kobler story begins when Grandma Kobler planted three acres of wine grapes. Fast-forward to today and it’s still all in the family. Syrah is their flagship wine. This 2019, a blend of 95% Syrah and 5% Viognier, is a California take on a Côte-Rôtie. Kobler: tiny lots from a little piece of paradise in Green Valley.

koblerestatewinery.com

Best Buy Red

Bogle Family Vineyards 2019 Essential Red, California, $11

If you don’t know the Bogle story, you need to check it out. It all started in 1870 when Captain AJ Bogle moved to the California Delta from his family’s homestead in Tennessee. I’ll let you take it from there. Today, with six generations of farming and 50 years of grapegrowing, Bogle runs under the radar as a top-notch California winery. This Essential Red is worth twice the $11 price. Big and bold, begging for pepperoni pizza. Do check out their website, boglewinery.com. It’s quite a story.

Pinot Noir

Calera 2019 de Villiers Vineyard, Mt. Harlan, $85

Calera’s Mt. Harlan Vineyards are located in the Gavilan Mountains 25 miles east of Monterey Bay at an average elevation of 2,200 feet. It is among the highest and coolest vineyard sites in California. Taking his cue from the great domains of Burgundy, Central Coast wine pioneer Josh Jensen searched for unique limestone soils to plant his vineyards. He found them on Mt. Harlan and named his winery Calera, the Spanish word for lime kiln. A lime kiln still stands on the property. This is my new favorite Pinot Noir.

Calerawine.com

Alternative Red

Fort Ross 2016 Pinotage, Fort Ross Vineyard, Sonoma Coast, $62

Not familiar with Pinotage? Welcome to the club. It was first developed in South Africa in 1925 by crossing Pinot Noir with Cinsault, which was called Hermitage at the time. Don’t guess this is Pinot-like; it’s more Rhône than Burgundy. Big and bold, savory and spicy, smoky and brambly. Our sensory system exists to be stimulated and this wine will do the trick. By far the most interesting wine I’ve tasted all year.

Fortrossvineyard.com

Blended Red

Chateau St. Jean 2018 Cinq Cépages, Sonoma County, Red Wine, $90

The signature wine of Chateau St. Jean, Cinq Cépages, is French for five grapes. It is a blend of all five of the Bordeaux varietals. This 2018 is 79% Cabernet Sauvignon, 10% Cab Franc, 7% Merlot, 2% Malbec, and 2% Petit Verdot. Chateau St. Jean’s Cinq Cépages — the French should be so lucky.

Chateaustjean.com

Winery of the Year

Chateau St. Jean! Extra! Extra! Start the presses … start the presses! Wait a minute, shouldn’t that be stop the presses? I’m not talking about newspapers here. I’m talking about a winery. Foley Family Wines purchased Chateau St. Jean in 2021. The previous owners stopped making wine at the facility in 2016. New winemaker Niki Williams was charged with the task of setting up the winery for crush of 2022. She did it, a complete success! Look for big things at the Chateau as the remodel continues.

Chateaustjean.com

The French wine region of Bordeaux is in crisis, as winegrowers are asking for financial compensation to destroy their vines and change what's a long-standing growth culture. Nationwide strikes are scheduled to begin on Friday. FRANCE 24's Vedika Bahl and Kevin Baptista tell us more.

Want to know more about wine? Dan Berger has the answers.

Award-winning wine columnist Dan Berger has been writing his nationally syndicated column since 1979 and continues to be one of the most outspoken and informative people writing about wine today. Here are his latest wine recommendations and insights from his "On Wine" column.

Dan Berger On Wine: Wine truisms that may be false
Dan Berger

Dan Berger On Wine: Wine truisms that may be false

  • DAN BERGER
  • Updated
  • 0

 Yes, there are some wine truisms that are accurate, but in this treacherously byzantine world of wine, the number of exceptions exceed the truths.

Dan Berger On Wine: The Cabernet Challenger
Dan Berger

Dan Berger On Wine: The Cabernet Challenger

  • DAN BERGER
  • Updated
  • 0

Dan Berger advocates for another red grape, which can produce remarkable, if often-overlooked wines. 

Dan Berger On Wine: Homage to the Obscure
Wine

Dan Berger On Wine: Homage to the Obscure

  • DAN BERGER
  • Updated
  • 0

An explorer of rare grape varieties, Dan Berger shares some of his secrets. 

Dan Berger On Wine: Red Whites and White Reds
Dan Berger

Dan Berger On Wine: Red Whites and White Reds

  • DAN BERGER
  • Updated
  • 0

Color and flavor rarely are connected in wines. A wine’s color can be more of an indication of its texture. Which leads to some conclusions that are hard to explain.

Dan Berger On Wine: Le Grand Orange
Wine

Dan Berger On Wine: Le Grand Orange

  • DAN BERGER
  • Updated
  • 0

Why does the ubiquitous crop of pumpkin spice products that appear in October remind Dan Berger of wine? He explains. 

Dan Berger On Wine: Tasting room risks
Wine

Dan Berger On Wine: Tasting room risks

  • DAN BERGER
  • Updated
  • 0

Are high tasting room fees counter-productive? Dan Berger weighs in on the current criticism of the cost of visiting Napa Valley. 

Dan Berger On Wine: To age or drink
Dan Berger

Dan Berger On Wine: To age or drink

  • DAN BERGER
  • Updated
  • 0

Dan Berger explains the emerging, evolving science behind what allows some wines to improve with age.

Dan Berger On Wine: Un-decanting: when and why does decanting help?
Dan Berger

Dan Berger On Wine: Un-decanting: when and why does decanting help?

  • DAN BERGER
  • Updated
  • 0

To decant or not to decant? Dan Berger explores the complexity of the question: when does it help and when does it harm wines?

Dan Berger On Wine: Limited enthusiasm
Dan Berger

Dan Berger On Wine: Limited enthusiasm

  • DAN BERGER
  • Updated
  • 0

There’s no question that wine greatness now is available in places throughout the United States that once made only mediocre plonk, but how can you find out about them? 

Dan Berger, On Wine: Unlikely winners in wine
Dan Berger

Dan Berger, On Wine: Unlikely winners in wine

  • DAN BERGER
  • Updated
  • 0

The chestnut colt Rich Strike won the Kentucky Derby, at odds of 80 to 1, making him one of horse racing’s most unlikely winners ever. The phrase “unlikely winner” applies also to several dozen superb wines are regularly bypassed  – and for reasons that have nothing to do with good taste.

Dan Berger, On Wine: A Grand Cru
Dan Berger

Dan Berger, On Wine: A Grand Cru

  • DAN BERGER
  • Updated
  • 0

"Warning," writes Dan Berger. "Lesson ahead. But trust me, it’s not painful and doesn’t entail calculus, NFTs or annuities. What follows leads to great red wine values."

Dan Berger On Wine: The vitality of regions
Dan Berger

Dan Berger On Wine: The vitality of regions

  • DAN BERGER
  • Updated
  • 0

In most fine wine districts of Northern Europe, varietals are, by law, specified to be only those that are approved to be grown there. By contrast, in the U.S.  no formal link between place and grape varieties exists, and any grape can be planted anywhere. Which approach is best?

Dan Berger, On Wine: Cork taint and other wine flaws
Dan Berger

Dan Berger, On Wine: Cork taint and other wine flaws

  • DAN BERGER
  • Updated
  • 0

It's less common today but cork taint and other flaws still turn up in wines.

Dan Berger On Wine: The Wine-Dinner Party
Dan Berger

Dan Berger On Wine: The Wine-Dinner Party

  • DAN BERGER
  • Updated
  • 0

Most quality wines are served with food, a marriage that helps enhance the enjoyment of both. And some of the most mundane experiences can be elevated to the sublime when all the pieces fall into place.

Dan Berger, On Wine: Time on our side
Dan Berger

Dan Berger, On Wine: Time on our side

  • DAN BERGER
  • Updated

For a variety of reasons, wines are being sent to market on schedules that are far less predictable than ever before, but this may not be a bad thing for consumers. 

Dan Berger On Wine: Aeration: How wine changes
Dan Berger

Dan Berger On Wine: Aeration: How wine changes

  • DAN BERGER
  • Updated

"It's alive!" is a phrase that also applies to wine, a living product that can change over time — sometimes in an unpleasant way. Changes can encourage some wine lovers to strategize how and when to drink them.

Dan Berger On Wine: Mature Red – A New View
Wine

Dan Berger On Wine: Mature Red – A New View

  • DAN BERGER
  • Updated

"But beyond all the young wines that I evaluate and the ancient ones that I love, there is a third category of wine: middle-aged," writes Dan Berger. "I rarely pay enough attention to this third kind of wine. Yet those wines that are not really young or old can be a delight."

Dan Berger On Wine: The Great Zincline
Dan Berger

Dan Berger On Wine: The Great Zincline

  • DAN BERGER
  • Updated

"I used to like Zinfandel," Dan Berger writes. "He was an engaging, humorous fellow who often regaled us with silly jokes, had razor retorts for hecklers who disliked his brand of humor, and usually was the life of the party. Then arrogance set in..."

Dan Berger, On Wine: Treat yourself
Dan Berger

Dan Berger, On Wine: Treat yourself

  • DAN BERGER
  • Updated

Many wine lovers will realize that the gift-giving season ain’t always a blessing. Dan Berger suggests gifts to give yourself: three outstanding books on wine. 

Dan Berger on Wine: The Maturity Quest
Wine

Dan Berger on Wine: The Maturity Quest

  • DAN BERGER
  • Updated

One of the most mystical aspects of aging wine is part of a process that has rarely been investigated by science. Because all wines age differently depending on many factors, it's advisable to remember the old saying: there are no great wines, only great bottles of wine. 

Dan Berger: The question of age, part 2
Wine

Dan Berger: The question of age, part 2

  • DAN BERGER
  • Updated

Putting wine away for a child’s 21st birth-year celebration calls for serious investigation before you simply buy something that tastes great and stash it.

Dan Berger On Wine: Import confusion
Dan Berger

Dan Berger On Wine: Import confusion

  • DAN BERGER
  • Updated

Wine “experts” come in all shapes and sizes, from generalists to specialists. What constitutes expert knowledge in one area of wine may have no meaning in other areas. This is one aspect of wine that makes it such a complex and difficult subject to master.

Dan Berger On Wine: The joys of bitterness
Wine

Dan Berger On Wine: The joys of bitterness

  • DAN BERGER
  • Updated

Scientists who delve into how people taste food and drink say that about a quarter of all of us detect bitterness at very low levels, which limits what we can appreciate, including in wines. 

Dan Berger On Wine: Wine and health
Wine

Dan Berger On Wine: Wine and health

  • DAN BERGER
  • Updated

When someone lifts a glass and offers a toast “To your health,” the message isn’t merely a salute — it’s a medical fact. Evidence of that appeared last week — for something like the 100th time — when University College London released yet another study that said wine has health benefits. 

Dan Berger On Wine: Obstructing the view
Wine

Dan Berger On Wine: Obstructing the view

  • DAN BERGER
  • Updated

Some people complain about this inevitable transformation in wine over time. Fruit lovers occasionally want that fruit to remain forever. But we understand it when our children grow up and evolve, so why don’t we all remember that wine also is like that?

Dan Berger On Wine: We're having a heat wave
Wine

Dan Berger On Wine: We're having a heat wave

  • DAN BERGER
  • Updated

The heat dome that hit Washington and Oregon is harbinger of the impact of global climate change, giving the wine industry a warning shot and a chance to assess what winegrowers face down the road, said environmental scientist Greg V. Jones.

Dan Berger On Wine: Lightweight bottles -- at last
Wine

Dan Berger On Wine: Lightweight bottles -- at last

  • DAN BERGER
  • Updated

Nothing justifies all the extra glass in heavy wine bottles. Ultra-heavy bottles do not protect the wine any better than do lighter bottles, but the environmental and health drawbacks are huge.

Dan Berger On Wine: Varietal Confusion
Wine

Dan Berger On Wine: Varietal Confusion

  • DAN BERGER
  • Updated

Americans have been taught over the last three decades to desire red wines that are akin to ultra-sweet cappuccinos; and lovers of unadorned espresso made from great coffee beans are a fast-shrinking minority.

Dan Berger On Wine: Spoiled Wine
Wine

Dan Berger On Wine: Spoiled Wine

  • DAN BERGER
  • Updated

It would take a large book to deal with the many spoilage elements that may be found in wine from brettanomyces to smoke taint but these are a reminder of the challenge of turning grape juice into a sublime potable beverage.

Dan Berger On Wine: How sweet it is
Wine

Dan Berger On Wine: How sweet it is

  • DAN BERGER
  • Updated

Sugar sells, writes Dan Berger, and this is leading to a widespread use of sugar in wines that once were dry, but which now aren’t? What can you do? One idea he suggests is try Cabernet Franc.

Dan Berger On Wine: Issues By the Glass
Wine

Dan Berger On Wine: Issues By the Glass

  • DAN BERGER
  • Updated

Getting a glass of wine at a restaurant usually isn’t a chore, but as we return to dining out and resume frequenting restaurants that have been closed for the better part of the year, several wine-by-the-glass pitfalls may become evident.

Dan Berger On Wine: The Amorphous Blend
Wine

Dan Berger On Wine: The Amorphous Blend

  • DAN BERGER
  • Updated

Dan Berger explains his skepticism of unidentified red wine blends: "They’re usually a mélange of unrelated grape varieties assembled in a hodgepodge-y manner. I usually have no interest in such wines because I can’t figure why they exist."

Dan Berger On Wine: Good News for Every Day Wine
Dan Berger

Dan Berger On Wine: Good News for Every Day Wine

  • DAN BERGER
  • Updated

Wine consumers don’t often see the real-world consequences of corporate business deals, but  E&J Gallo's acquisition of wine brands from Constellation may benefit those who regularly buy those and other Gallo-owned wine brands.

Dan Berger On Wine: A new outlook on wine choices
Wine

Dan Berger On Wine: A new outlook on wine choices

  • DAN BERGER
  • Updated

Sure, there’s a certain comfort in sameness. Fear of the unknown and unpronounce-ability keep most safe-leaning wine buyers from venturing far from beaten tracks, but they’re missing interesting alternatives.

Dan Berger On Wine: How accurate are scores?
Dan Berger

Dan Berger On Wine: How accurate are scores?

  • DAN BERGER
  • Updated

Knowing what experiences a wine went through from grape to glass — including trans-Atlantic travel — might explain why one person tastes a different wine than the one that was rated where it was produced

Dan Berger on Wine: In praise of half bottles
Dan Berger

Dan Berger on Wine: In praise of half bottles

  • DAN BERGER
  • Updated

Yes, half bottles (375 milliliters, 12.68 ounces) cost slightly more than half the price of full bottles, but a half bottle allows us to experience two different wines in an evening without having to worry about leftovers.

Dan Berger on Wine: Water in wine and other heresies
Dan Berger

Dan Berger on Wine: Water in wine and other heresies

  • DAN BERGER
  • Updated

Michael Mondavi lifted a glass of a fine red wine, poured in a hefty slug of ice wate and took a sip. It was the start of his keynote speech at an international wine marketing conference and his topic was the demystification of upscale wines.

Dan Berger On Wine: Opened Bottles
Dan Berger

Dan Berger On Wine: Opened Bottles

  • DAN BERGER
  • Updated

Since oxygen is one of the worst enemies of opened bottles, two vital strategies are (a) keep oxygen away from the liquid and (b) refrigerate everything until later — especially red wines. 

Dan Berger On Wine: How much alcohol?
Dan Berger

Dan Berger On Wine: How much alcohol?

  • DAN BERGER
  • Updated

Recent changes in the tax law are taking away the incentives for making lower-alcohol wines, and this affects how many glasses of wine a day you should be drinking. 

Dan Berger On Wine: A decade of disaster
Lifestyles

Dan Berger On Wine: A decade of disaster

  • DAN BERGER
  • Updated

In a year when more than 200,000 Americans died because of a rampant virus; and when normal life nationally was shattered by wide-ranging weather catastrophes, a bad vintage in wine country might seem trivial.

Dan Berger on Wine: Authenticity and wine scores
Dan Berger

Dan Berger on Wine: Authenticity and wine scores

  • DAN BERGER
  • Updated

Definitions of success in wine often relate to how much a wine costs, how hard it is to find, or how many points a reviewer gave it. But if the wine is a varietal, shouldn't success be determined how authentically it conveys the aroma and taste of that varietal?

Dan Berger on Wine: Is it wine?
Dan Berger

Dan Berger on Wine: Is it wine?

  • DAN BERGER
  • Updated

 The definition of “wine” really is more complicated than most people realize. In some places, “wine” may refer to something unfamiliar most Californians – and here it gets murky. 

Dan Berger On Wine: Meaningless Numbers
Lifestyles

Dan Berger On Wine: Meaningless Numbers

  • DAN BERGER
  • Updated

Numbers for wine act as a soporific, obliterating any need for potential buyers to think critically. The ultimate short-hand, they do an injustice to all wines, and to any wine lover with a brain that he or she might like to exercise.

Dan Berger On Wine: Michael Broadbent and mature wines
Lifestyles

Dan Berger On Wine: Michael Broadbent and mature wines

  • DAN BERGER
  • Updated

Michael Broadbent, one of the greatest wine experts in history and a man who understood the soul of wine better than most, has passed away at age 92, leaving behind an astounding legacy based on the notion that the best wines of all time are those made to be aged.

Dan Berger

Dan Berger, On Wine: What kind of wine is this?

  • DAN BERGER
  • Updated

There’s no question that wine is a complex subject. How complex? We’ve all been there: We’re standing in a retail store, facing a wall of 100 domestic Chardonnays. And we realize how confusing it is. Oh, the questions we could ask!

Dan Berger

Dan Berger, On Wine: Wine is improving

  • DAN BERGER
  • Updated

Today’s “adult beverage” market, driven largely by millennial buyers has roiled the market in unpredictable ways but changes have some benefits for wine consumers. 

Editor’s Note: Simoneau and his wife Brenda Lee established Simoneau Vineyards at the western end of Alexander Valley in 1988. Simoneau is The Wine Guy, who is an occasional guest on The Drive with Steve Jaxon on KSRO in Santa Rosa. He created Wine Country Live over 20 years ago. He can be reached at tom@simoneauvineyards.com or 707-921-2722.

Simoneau discusses his picks

Tom Simoneau announced his Wines of the Year for 2021 Wednesday afternoon on The Drive with Steve Jaxon and Dan Berger on KSRO Radio. He will do another live show on The Good Food Hour on KSRO Radio with Steve Garner and John Ash Saturday, Dec. 18, from 11 a.m. to noon.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

A quick look at Italian red wines in America

A quick look at Italian red wines in America

American winemakers have had their trysts with Italian grapes before. For the most part it hasn’t worked out all that beneficially. Part of it is their own fault for not doing the proper homework.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News