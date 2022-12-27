Local wine expert Tom Simoneau chooses best white wines of 2022

Editor’s note: Sonoma County vintner Tom Simoneau has chosen his best white wines of 2021. This is the first in a two-part series.

Sparkling Wine

Caraccioli Cellars 2016 Blanc de Blancs, Escolle Vineyards, Santa Lucia Highlands, $85

I love my job! Every year I discover something new. This year it’s Caraccioli Cellars. This sparkler took my breath away. Tiny, tiny bubbles that tickle the tongue. Can a glass smile? With this wine in it, it does. Winemaker Scott Caraccioli says all the wines he makes are estate grown, so he has complete control. And it shows up in the glass. They make small lots, so their wine club is highly recommended.

Chardonnay

Cuvaison 2020 Coeurtina, Napa Valley, Los Carneros, $60

We recently learned that there are now 8 billion people in the world today. That’s almost as many Chardonnay brands in the market place today! But, I’m up to the challenge. I’ll taste them all so you don’t have to. This Cuvaison Coeurtina Chard is one you do not want to miss. From its shimmering gold color, to its floral aroma and complex mouth feel, what else do you need? Maybe a nice piece of salmon? Check out their beautiful facility in Carneros.

Sauvignon Blanc

Dry Creek Vineyards 50th Anniversary 2021 Fume Blanc, Sonoma County, $16

All together now: Celebration now, come on, du ta du da du du. Not much of a singer but Dry Creek Vineyards brings me to song. Celebrating 50 years, that’s a long time! 50 years ago founder Dave Stare planted Sauvignon Blanc in Dry Creek Valley. Today his daughter, Kim, and her husband, Don Wallace, run the winery. Can I call them the first family of Dry Creek Valley? Why not! Here’s to the next 50!

Off Dry White

Morgan 2021 Double L Vineyard Riesling, Santa Lucia Highlands, $24

Morgan opened their doors in 1982 after Dan Morgan Lee met a banker that shared his vision of starting a winery. That banker would eventually become his wife. Wondering what a really good California Riesling tastes like… wonder no more. From grapes grown on the only certified organic vineyard in the Santa Lucia Highland. These foot stomped grapes made a 10.6% alcohol wine showing apple and white peach, more fruity than sweet. Kabinett style. Bright and dry.

Most Fun Wine

19 Crimes, Martha’s Chard, California Chardonnay, $11.99.

Can you ever have too much of a good thing? Now, a Martha Stewart Wine. Let’s see, Martha’s name appears on cookbooks, magazines, TV shows, home wares, restaurants, mail order meal kits, she’s also a home designer and now wine! Martha, what took you so long? With a click from the back of the bottle, Martha tells you all about it. Who knew? Even her bottle talks. Click on 19crimes.com/collections/wines/products/19-crimes-marthas-chard and hear her for yourself. Martha’s Chard, it’s a good thing.

Sweet White

Ferrari Carano 2018 Eldorado Gold, Dry Creek Valley, Botrytised Semillon, $30 for 375ml

Late harvest wines are probably the most disrespected and underappreciated of all wines. If a late harvest wine could talk, it would say “I get no respect”. The famous noble rot (for more info. google it, I don’t have time here.) is responsible for the invisible sweetness in the nose, delicate and rich in the mouth. Did anyone say dessert? After tasting, Amy, my niece said think crème brulee or apple pie and I second that. Enjoy your Christmas dessert with Ferrari Carano’s Eldorado Gold.

Alternative White

Emeritus Vineyards 2021 Hallberg Blanc, Russian River Valley, Sonoma County, $42

Emeritus was founded in 1999 by legendary vintner Brice Cutrer Jones after he sold Sonoma-Cutrer. The baton is now being passed to the capable hands of his daughter, Mari Jones, a rising young star in wine country. This Hallberg Blanc is 100% Pinot Noir with no blush to it. A great alternative to Chardonnay, all white peach, strawberry, and a hint of pineapple.

Luxury Wine

Stonestreet Estate Vineyards, Upper Barn 2019 Chardonnay, Alexander Valley, $150

So here’s the question. What is the best vineyard in California? You could argue Beckstoffer’s George III, Mondavi’s To Kalon I Block, you could go on and on and on. I’m here to talk about what I call a hero Chardonnay. From the 40-year-old Upper Barn Vineyard from Stonestreet. Twenty-five acres on multiple blocks planted on AXR 1 rootstock producing less that a ton per acre of the most outrageously flavored, complex, take-your-breath-away Chardonnay you’ll ever taste. I know it’s expensive, but worth the splurge!

Best Value White

J Lohr Winery, 2021 Riverstone Chardonnay, Arroyo Seco Monterey County, $14

Classic cool region Chardonnay flavors at any price — never mind 14 bucks — and often discounted. Floral with citrus and white peach. Only 62% malolactic. At J. Lohr they say they make REAL Chardonnay. I say amen to that.

Rosé

Ultimate Provence, 2021 AOP Cotes de Provence, $21.99

Not since White Zinfandel and Merlot exploded on the wine scene has a category of wine taken off like Rosé. But unlike White Zin and Merlot, Rosés are still gaining market share. Winemakers have embraced “the pink”. Long gone are the out of balance, high alcohol after thoughts. The best are getting better. Now not only do you see high-end California Rosés, but more from the birthplace of Rosés, Provence. High-quality Rosés are much easier to find. This Ultimate Provence is a stunner. Packed with flavor and a show stopping package.

Book of the Year

"Food IQ, 100 Questions, Answers, and Recipes to Raise Your Cooking Smarts" by Daniel Holzman & Matt Rodbard, $35

You’re probably thinking Food IQ? Is that a wine book? Well, wine is food, just ask the French. Depending on how involved you are with wine, chances are you picking the wine you’re having with dinner to match what you’re serving? Sooo! This fun and informative cookbook will help even the most timid cook take a walk on the wild side! Plus the website is an added bonus.