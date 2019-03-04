NapaShakes presents a world premiere cinema screening from London’s Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre of William Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night,” directed by Emma Rice, at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 10 at the Cameo Cinema in St. Helena. The screening will be presented in digital HD and Dolby Atmos Surround sound.
This is the second premiere cinema screening from the Globe that NapaShakes has presented at the Cameo within a year, following a sold-out screening of Emma Rice’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” last July.
Capacity is limited and there is one screening only. “Twelfth Night” was captured live on stage in London in 2017. Former Globe Artistic Director Emma Rice’s irreverent production is another wild mash-up of theater, comedy and music, set in 1979, with a heady blend of disco, punk and rock (as well as Scottish folk and tango) performed by a band in the gallery. A video preview is at https://youtu.be/YViZDL_ruA4.
The screening continues the partnership between the Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre of London, and NapaShakes, a Napa Valley-based nonprofit, which has presented the Globe Theatre live on stage in the Napa Valley twice, as well as multiple sold-out seasons of Globe on Screen at the Cameo Cinema.
Tickets are $25, on sale at the Cameo Cinema box office and at cameocinema.com. More information about the screening and NapaShakes maybe be found at www.napashakes.org. The Cameo Cinema is at 1340 Main St.